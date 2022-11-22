Read full article on original website
Related
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Celeb Breaks off Engagement as Finale Nears
Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits. The Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer called off their engagement. Windey, 31, is now competing on Dancing With the Stars and accepted Schwer's proposal during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale that aired in September. The couple's split was confirmed by...
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
purewow.com
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Is Expecting a Baby — and Shares the News with Help from His Dog!
Louis Ducruet married his college sweetheart, Marie, in 2019, and this will be the couple's first child Monaco's royal family is adding another member! Louis Ducruet — the son of Monaco's Princess Stéphanie and the grandson of Princess Grace (formerly American actress Grace Kelly) — and his wife, Marie Chevallier, are expecting their first child. They shared the news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, using their dog's bandana — which read "soon to be big brother" — to share the exciting news. "An adventure is about to begin," they captioned the snap. The...
Dancing With the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko Introduces Drag Alter Ego In Final Dance With Shangela
Watch: Who Does Jessie James Decker Think Will Win DWTS?. Step aside, Gleb Savchenko. It's time to meet Natasha. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who has been dancing with Shangela throughout season 31, debuted his drag alter ego during Nov. 21's finale in honor of the duo's last performance.
Lauren Alaina’s Debuted Her Future Husband” at the Grand Ole Opry — Who Is He?
Country music singer Lauren Alaina Kristine Suddeth, aka Lauren Alaina, rose to fame when she competed on Season 10 of American Idol. At the time, the Rossville, Ga., native was the one some fans thought would take home the coveted American Idol title. Although she didn’t win the competition, the show became the catalyst for her chart-topping success.
'DWTS' Pros Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach Share Adorable Pregnancy Announcement
Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are officially parents-to-be! The Dancing with the Stars pros are currently expecting their first baby together, the pair revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 23. "Baby Pashkov coming May ’23🤍" the caption on their joint Instagram post read. "We love you more than words could...
Dancing with the Stars Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Expecting First Baby
"There's just so much love to give and I cannot wait to finally give it to a little baby," Karagach tells PEOPLE Dancing with the Stars crowned a new champion on Monday, but the DWTS family will grow even more this spring. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that DWTS pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first baby in May. "We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby," Karagach, 30, tells...
Gwen Stefani Looks Forward to Blake Shelton’s Upcoming Hallmark Christmas Movie
Most fans know Blake Shelton for his stack of country hits. Others know him as a successful coach on The Voice. So far, Shelton has notched 8 wins and is looking for two more before he leaves the show. Some may know him as Gwen Stefani’s husband. However, many may not realize that Blake has more on his plate than that. He has appeared in movies and television shows and served as an executive producer on several Hallmark Christmas movies.
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Family Dinner on Thanksgiving with Daughters Hope and Haley at the Kids' Table
Hoda Kotb is "thankful for family" as she spends the holiday with her extended family, as well as daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5 Hoda Kotb is thankful for her girls this Thanksgiving. The Today co-host spent the holiday with daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5, and even more family after completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties that morning. Sharing the Thanksgiving table spread and a selfie with everyone celebrating, Kotb wrote, "Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen! Thankful for family ❤️." While the adults —...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice' Top 10 Revealed: Bodie, Parijita Bastola, Brayden Lape, Justin Aaron and More
The Voice's live shows are headed towards the season 22 finale -- and it's time to vote for your favorite!. On Monday, each of the Top 13 singers took the stage for a brand new performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's lives and ultimately, the season 22 finals. Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors, and this season's champion, will be determined by the viewers.
Popculture
Macy's Parade Viewers Call out Hoda Kotb for Jim Henson Muppets Mistake
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are calling out Hoda Kotb on her Muppets gaffe after the TODAY show host mistakenly referred to late Muppets creator Jim Henson as Jim Henderson. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment happened during Thursday's live broadcast of the Thanksgiving tradition as Kotb told co-host Savannah Guthrie that "Jim Henderson's wildly popular Fraggle Rock" was getting fans in the holiday spirit with its Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special on Apple TV+.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Laughs with Their Three Kids on Thanksgiving
Kelly Ripa was joined by husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids — Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25 Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are grateful to have their kids home for the holidays. The empty nesters welcomed their three children — Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25 — home for Thanksgiving. The family, also joined by some friends, had a blast as they posed for photos together throughout the night. Not only did the couple's kids pose for plenty of family photos, they also had fun joking around together. Posing dramatically...
Carrie Underwood Wraps Last Show of 2022: See Pics From the Incredible Night
We’re rapidly coming up on the end of the year, and Carrie Underwood has completed the 2022 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. She started her tour on Oct. 15 in Greenville, SC. Now she’s wrapped her tour for this year and is gearing up for the next.
'The Voice's Bryce Leatherwood on Making Blake Shelton Proud: 'I Hope to Be Something Like Him One Day'
"I think it says a lot about a man who's been able to do something for 12 years," the 22-year-old The Voice contestant tells PEOPLE Bryce Leatherwood wants to make his coach Blake Shelton proud before his exit on The Voice. The 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, came back strong on Monday night with his performance of George Strait's classic "Amarillo by Morning" after being saved by the wildcard last week. "This is the first time I've ever felt like a stage mom," Shelton, 46, said after his...
Comments / 0