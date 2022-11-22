ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Legends Preseason 2023 Jungle Explained

The jungle role has gone through many changes when compared to how it used to work before League of Legends Preseason 2023. It appears that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, want to make Jungle a more pleasant role to play for newcomers as a lot of the changes made are common complaints that people have had with the role before. If this sounds like you, read on as you might be pleasantly surprised by the changes League of Legends has made to the jungle role.
How to Change Ping Color Warzone 2

Want to change the color of the Ping marker in Warzone 2? Here's what you need to know. With the much needed rise in accessibility settings in games, players are often given a much wider selection of options to tailor their gameplay. Changing the colors of certain markers is a particularly useful one, allowing players to see certain icons and elements in a more comfortable way.
Aceu is Brutally Honest About the State of Apex Legends Ranked, Says Game is 'Dead'

Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn was brutally honest during one of his streams about the state of ranked in Apex Legends. Based on the opinion of aceu, the game is in a terrible spot when it comes to ranked. Aceu focused on the terrible queue times as the main culprit. He starts off with a blistering take that the game is "dead" and he won't spend time in ridiculous queues. And on top of that, since the game doesn't have enough players, the game will filter in a few predator squads with silver, gold, and platinum squads.
