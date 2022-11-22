Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
ValueWalk
5 Stocks To Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Dividend stocks are known for stability in volatile markets and the opportunity for reliable income. Monthly dividend stocks increase the frequency of cash distributions which is particularly appealing to retirees on a budget. Investors should prioritize the reliability of the dividend over a high yield. Because of their business models,...
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
tipranks.com
DIS, INTA: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market
DIS and INTA stocks are now part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. Stocks with the highest Smart Score have outperformed the benchmark index by a significant margin. 2022 has not been a great year for equity investors. However, this has also created buying opportunities. But...
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years
Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.
Motley Fool
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Accounting for the sale of its wine business, Altria’s revenue net of excise taxes edged higher. An earnings rise helped the tobacco company keep its dividend payout ratio within its target. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
NASDAQ
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Early Retirement
Despite macro headwinds, U.S. retail sales increased month-over-month in October. With the economy showing resilience, the odds of the economy avoiding a deep recession are gradually rising. Although there's a...
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Humana (HUM) Issues $1.25B Senior Notes, To Lower Debt Level
Humana Inc. HUM recently concluded the issuance of senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $1.25 billion. The notes were issued in two tranches with aggregate principal amounts of $500 million and $750 million, respectively. With interest rates of 5.750% and 5.875%, the two amounts are set to mature in 2028 and 2033, respectively.
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
