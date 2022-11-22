ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Husker turned podcaster signs with the Atlanta Falcons

By Evan Bredeson
On Monday evening, a former Blackshirt announced that he had signed a contract for what will be Year 10 in the NFL. Will Compton confirmed that he would be joining the Atlanta Falcons, having previously spent time with Washington (2013-17), Tennessee (2018), Oakland (2019), Tennessee (2020), and Las Vegas (2021).

For his career, the Bonne Terre, Missouri native has recorded 323 career tackles, 1.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions. He was an undrafted free agent in the 2013 Draft. While playing at North County High, Compton was a first-team all-state linebacker and wide receiver. He chose Nebraska over schools such as Notre Dame and Vanderbilt.

Compton is also known for his popular podcast “Bussin with the Boys,” which he hosts with Titans Pro-Bowl Offensive Lineman Taylor Lewan. In addition, the former Husker broke the news of his signing himself and was quick to receive congratulations from NFL media and players alike. Scroll below and look at a photo gallery of Will Compton’s journey from Nebraska to Atlanta.

Nebraska (2008-12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQ2pb_0jJpXxLg00 December 30, 2009; San Diego, CA, USA; Nebraska Cornuskers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) celebrates with linebacker Will Compton (51) following a 33-0 win against the Arizona Wildcats during the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tb17T_0jJpXxLg00 Sep 17, 2011; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defender Will Compton (51) rushes the Washington Huskies quarterback Keith Price (17) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 51-38. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u42Rf_0jJpXxLg00 Sept 24, 2011; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Brett Smith (16) stiff arms Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Will Compton (51) during the first quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26la2T_0jJpXxLg00 November 19, 2011; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson (16) gets set under offensive linesman David Molk (50) as Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Will Compton (51) get ready to rush at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wh5e5_0jJpXxLg00 Oct 27, 2012; Lincoln, NE, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Russell Bellomy (8) is sacked by Nebraska Cornhuskers defenders Eric Martin (46) and Will Compton (51) at Memorial Stadium in the first half. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474NRh_0jJpXxLg00 November 3, 2012; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Le'Veon Bell (24) is tripped up by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Will Compton (51) during 2nd half at Spartan Stadium. Nebraska won 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Washington (2013-17)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHtmW_0jJpXxLg00 Nov 20, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins inside linebacker Will Compton (51) raises the ball after recovering a fumble against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6Ql0_0jJpXxLg00 Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) is defended by Washington Redskins inside linebacker Will Compton (51) during an NFL football game at CenturyLink Field. The Redskins defeated the Seahawks 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLY22_0jJpXxLg00 Sep 30, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) and linebacker Will Compton (51) react after wide receiver Corey Davis (not pictured) scores the game winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles /The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Oakland (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AL1uc_0jJpXxLg00 Dec 22, 2019; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) runs past Oakland Raiders inside linebacker Will Compton (51) in the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GM9Je_0jJpXxLg00 Oct 13, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Will Compton (53) waves to the crowd during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQMiz_0jJpXxLg00 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Will Compton #57 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

71M+
Views
