ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tina Howell

Chicken and Bacon: One Pan Pasta

One pan pasta meals are extremely popular and easy to make. They take very little time to prep, with no fuss and no mess. Perfect for the busy family. This chicken and bacon pasta is one of my favorites that comes out just right every time.
12tomatoes.com

Indian-Style Fried Chicken

Bites sized pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight then coated with masala, herbs and spices. Delicious fried chicken is not just a Southern thing – there’s more than one way to season a bird! International styled chicken restaurants are becoming extremely popular across the US, ranging from Korean wings and Taiwanese popcorn chicken to the Filipino favorite – twice-cooked golden chicken made famous by Jollibees (one of our favorite chicken chains). These international chicken faves have helped pave the way for Indian-style fried chicken, which has a rich and interesting tradition of its own.
People

Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby Makes Barbecue Pulled Turkey Sandwiches with Leftover Cranberry Sauce

"I love leftover recipes that are stress-free for us kitchen warriors, because no one wants to cook a full meal on the day after Thanksgiving!" says the 'BBQ Brawl' champ Barbecue pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby wants flavorful and easy recipes after Thanksgiving. "I love leftover recipes that are stress-free for us kitchen warriors, because no one wants to cook a full meal on the day after Thanksgiving!" says the season 2 winner of Food Network's BBQ Brawl. Roby combines barbecue sauce, leftover cranberry sauce, brown sugar and lemon juice...
macaronikid.com

Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Thanksgiving Side Dish

Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's Thanksgiving celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
marginmakingmom.com

Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken

Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
Tyla

Woman shares genius hack to remove stains from sofas in seconds

A TikToker has shared an incredible cleaning hack, and honestly, we're off to try it right now. Our new favourite hack involves a saucepan lid and a wet cloth — no, we're not joking. So, as TikToker @ajvaughan discovered, there's a pretty decent way to clean your sofa that...
Real Simple

Open-Face Chicken Curry Naan

Yes, this meal is ready in a snap. But that doesn't mean you have to compromise on flavor. This chicken dinner is in fact bursting with fresh, bright, spiced flavors, thanks to red curry paste, fresh lime juice, and serrano chile. A generous dollop of yogurt is stirred in at the end for added richness and creaminess. For perfectly warmed and pliant naan, brush the flatbread with oil and place it in a hot oven until it's warmed and toasted, which takes just a few minutes. Or if you have a gas range, place the naan directly over the flame and flip with tongs until the bread is charred on both sides.
Bassey BY

Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe

BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Fresh Cranberry Salad

Perfect for the holidays, this salad features the seasonal flavors of cranberries and citrus. It's perfect for pairing with poultry, ham, and more!. 1 package (4-serving size) raspberry-flavored sugar-free gelatin. 3/4 cup cold water. 1 tablespoon finely grated orange peel. 1/2 cup peeled, diced orange. 1/2 cup diced celery. Directions.
therecipecritic.com

Sweet Potato Bites

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Sweet potato bites are a fun twist on the classic sweet potato casserole. The comforting flavors of sweet potatoes, fluffy marshmallows, and pecans transform into a cute and delicious hand-held bite.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Natural Ginger Ale Recipe

While you appreciate its bubbly taste and high concentration of natural probiotics and enzymes that support the healthy function of the digestive system, ginger ale is a tremendously healthy natural beverage that will help you utilize the many medicinal properties of this root.
Allrecipes.com

Sour Cream Donuts

Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a bowl until well combined. Whisk together sour cream, granulated sugar, egg yolks, melted butter, oil, and vanilla in a large bowl until well combined. Gradually fold flour mixture into sour cream mixture just until combined. (Dough will be quite soft and sticky.)
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate

Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
Delish

Christmas Brie

Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
techaiapp.com

Farro Salad with Kale and Butternut Squash

Make this Farro Salad with Kale and Butternut Squash for a healthy, delicious dinner that’s made with whole grains and tons of veggies!. This yummy kale salad is nutrient-packed and vegetarian and one of the best high-protein vegetarian meals out there. Farro Salad with Kale and Butternut Squash. Get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy