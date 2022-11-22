ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation hovers over shoppers seeking deals on Black Friday

NEW YORK — Cautious shoppers hunted for the best deals at stores and online as retailers offered new Black Friday discounts to entice consumers eager to start buying holiday gifts but weighed down by inflation. Due to elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other essentials, many people were...
Calm Black Friday: What happened to the long lines, big crowds?

Today is Black Friday – and typically, that means long lines and big crowds as people rush to discover great deals on holiday purchases. However, it was a quiet and rainy morning outside Best Buy at Crabtree Valley Mall – and calm inside the mall as well. This...
10 Black Friday Fitness Deals You Should Know About: Bowflex, Schwinn, Peloton

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Black Friday is upon us and while it’s a great time to save big on kitchen and home goods, the discounts on fitness gear are nothing to sleep on. As you scroll through tech deals and fashion deals don’t neglect your home gym because savings of this size from top brands like Bowflex, Schwinn and Peloton don’t come around often. We’ve gathered 10 top discounts that are worth paying attention to and splurging on as we head into gifting season. Original Peloton...
US stocks wobble to a mixed close, indexes keep weekly gains

Stocks wobbled to a mixed close on Wall Street Friday, but every major index notched weekly gains in a holiday-shortened week. Investors faced a relatively quiet day, though concerns about inflation, high interest rates and a potential recession still hover over Wall Street. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday.
Raleigh, NC
