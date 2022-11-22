Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation hovers over shoppers seeking deals on Black Friday
NEW YORK — Cautious shoppers hunted for the best deals at stores and online as retailers offered new Black Friday discounts to entice consumers eager to start buying holiday gifts but weighed down by inflation. Due to elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other essentials, many people were...
Calm Black Friday: What happened to the long lines, big crowds?
Today is Black Friday – and typically, that means long lines and big crowds as people rush to discover great deals on holiday purchases. However, it was a quiet and rainy morning outside Best Buy at Crabtree Valley Mall – and calm inside the mall as well. This...
Black Friday sales are LIVE! See the best deals from Walmart, Amazon, Target, Kohl's, Macy's, Crocs and more
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. Multiple Black Friday sales at top retailers are live now including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Macy's, JCPenney, Crocs, and more!. See the details for all of these sales and more below. Amazon. The Amazon...
10 Black Friday Fitness Deals You Should Know About: Bowflex, Schwinn, Peloton
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Black Friday is upon us and while it’s a great time to save big on kitchen and home goods, the discounts on fitness gear are nothing to sleep on. As you scroll through tech deals and fashion deals don’t neglect your home gym because savings of this size from top brands like Bowflex, Schwinn and Peloton don’t come around often. We’ve gathered 10 top discounts that are worth paying attention to and splurging on as we head into gifting season. Original Peloton...
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals are LIVE NOW! See the long list of top deals
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals sale is LIVE NOW as of Nov. 26 with great buys on Amazon devices up to 74% off and much more! See the long list of top deals by category below.
US stocks wobble to a mixed close, indexes keep weekly gains
Stocks wobbled to a mixed close on Wall Street Friday, but every major index notched weekly gains in a holiday-shortened week. Investors faced a relatively quiet day, though concerns about inflation, high interest rates and a potential recession still hover over Wall Street. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday.
$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
NEW YORK — The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potentially billions of dollars likely missing from the company's coffers. The numbers were disclosed...
Ways to make your online shopping habit more environmentally friendly
RALEIGH, N.C. — With holiday shopping underway, maybe your street or driveway is clogged with lots of delivery trucks bringing packages to you and your neighbors. It turns out those trucks are delivering carbon dioxide exhaust and harmful emissions along with those online orders. Is there a way to...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0