ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IN

Bail hearing granted for Richard Allen; Prosecutor argues others may have been involved in Delphi murders

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAoCu_0jJpXOtb00

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A much-anticipated hearing in Carroll County Tuesday resulted in a bail hearing granted for Delphi suspect Richard Allen, as well as a prosecutor saying in court what some have long believed: Allen may not be the sole suspect.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland also gave the judge presiding over the hearing a redacted version of the probable cause affidavit. Special Judge Fran Gull will now have to decide whether that redacted document will be unsealed and released at a future time.

One of Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland’s main arguments in keeping the affidavit sealed is the belief that Allen is not the only person involved in the case. He also argued before the judge on Tuesday that if an unredacted affidavit was released, witnesses in the investigation could be harassed. The redacted version has names of witnesses omitted.

The prosecutor presented several exhibits for his argument to keep the documents sealed including a letter from Libby German’s grandmother Becky Patty, who said she did not want the sensitive information in the investigation being released to the public. McLeland also referenced a Change.org petition that’s gathered more than 41,000 signatures in favor of the documents remaining sealed.

McLeland filed a gag order motion that would bar “parties, counsel, law enforcement officials, court personnel, coroner, and family members” from releasing information or “extra-judicial statements” to the public.

Allen was seen around 7:57 a.m. walking into the Carroll County Courthouse through a side entrance with his arms and legs in shackles. The legs of his orange jumpsuit were visible underneath a coat as he was surrounded by armed officers.

During the long-awaited hearing which lasted just over 30 minutes, Allen’s attorneys’ request for a bail hearing was granted. They state they’ve read the sealed probable cause and argue there’s no evidence of proof or a strong “presumption” of guilt. They are requesting Allen be released “on his own recognizance or in the alternative to set a reasonable bail.”

His bail hearing was set for February 17.

Allen, 50, was arrested on October 26 for the 2017 murders of Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams. The Carroll County prosecutor asked a circuit judge to seal the charging documents in the case, a move that is unusual in a murder investigation.

Man charged in Delphi killings Richard Allen seeks bail

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, someone who’s been a prominent figure in the Delphi investigation since the girls went missing on Feb. 13, 2017, has said he believes the investigation would not be compromised if the probable cause was unsealed.

Allen has been charged with two counts of murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Prosecutor claims ‘very solid case’ against Delphi suspect Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. – While defense attorneys for the man charged in the Delphi murders maintain their client’s innocence, prosecutors claim they have a “very solid case” against Richard Allen. Both sides appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine if court records related to the case would remain sealed. Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin suggested […]
DELPHI, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Accused Delphi killer Richard Allen seeks bail

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Lawyers representing the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge on the banks of Deer Creek east of Delphi in the winter of 2017 filed a motion today seeking bail for their client. Attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, appointed last week, three weeks […]
DELPHI, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Tanoos expungement un-opposed by prosecution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It appears that Danny Tanoos will soon have a clean record in regard to the situation that led to his leaving the Vigo County School Corporation. In exchange for Tanoos’ guilty plea in November 2021, the court dropped three charges of bribery and added a misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Police Report Homicide; 1000 Block of East Williams Street

THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 11/22/22 around 11:50 pm, Danville police responded to the 1000 block of E. Williams St in reference to 911 calls of a man bleeding and asking for help. Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. The victim stated he was at his residence in the 1000 block of E. Williams St when an unknown individual shot him. Witnesses stated they heard multiple gunshots and observed several individuals in dark clothing running east bound from the area. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment but succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased on 11/23/22 around 2:14 am. No other injuries were reported during this incident and no further suspect information is currently available.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man dead in overnight Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 38-year-old Danville man has died after he was shot late Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets around 11:50 p.m. Danville Police Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said officers responded to 911 calls reporting a bleeding man asking for help; they found the victim […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Man shot and killed in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man was killed in Danville Tuesday. Police responded to the 1000 block of E. WIlliams St. just before midnight for 911 calls about a man bleeding and asking for help. Police found a 38-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot...
DANVILLE, IL
FOX59

Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer

INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
khqa.com

Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WCIA

Iroquois County Public Health Department holds long-awaited meeting Monday night

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — After being postponed on Nov. 2, the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s Board of Health will be meeting on Monday night. This will be the first opportunity for Administrator Dee Schippert to address the Illinois State Police’s investigation of the complaints leveled against her. The meeting’s agenda includes Schippert’s usual reports, […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
FOX59

1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy