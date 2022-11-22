CAM boys basketball returns double digit scorers Seth Hensley and Sam Foreman

(Anita) The CAM boys basketball team returns two starters from last season. The Cougars finished 14-8 a year ago.

Coach Ian Hunt’s squad can expect a lot of production from seniors Seth Hensley and Sam Foreman. Each averaged in doubles figures scoring last season. Foreman posted a team best 8.6 rebounds per game while Hensley knocked in 35 3-pointers. “From last year’s starting lineup we return Sam Foreman and Seth Hensley. Both are good basketball players. Very talented, very skills and we bring back Chase Jahde and Ryan Bower who each played some very meaningful minutes down the stretch last year. Cale Maas is another returning varsity player. Then we have a lot of seniors with some experience we’ll plug in like Carson Cary and Kaden Hensley.”

Coach Hunt expects to field a well-rounded team. “I think we’ll have a lot of guys that can do a lot of stuff. We are very talented all around. Just trying to get everybody involved in the offense.”

They’ll face some quality opponents in the Rolling Valley Conference. “West Harrison obviously will be outstanding, a state qualifying team last. Exira-EHK brings back a ton of experience. They are always well-coached and a good basketball team. There will be a lot of teams we don’t know a lot about, so the first time through the schedule it’ll be tough to know what we are going up against.”

CAM starts the year on Tuesday, November 29th against Woodbine.