Hingham, MA

Driver in deadly Mass. Apple store crash held on bail

By Melanie DaSilva, Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

HINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The driver in a deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Bradley Rein, 53, was taken into custody Monday night and was arraigned on charges of reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, Rein claims his right foot was stuck on the gas pedal and he couldn’t stop the car from crashing into the store.

Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney David Cutshall told the court surveillance footage showed a Toyota 4Runner speeding down a travel lane and into the store.

“In the rear of the store, the 4Runner came to rest against the rear wall which sustained severe damage, causing it to collapse in spots and push into a hallway behind the wall,” Cutshall explained.

Prosecutors said Rein cooperated with law enforcement, agreeing to have his blood drawn and take a breathalyzer test—which registered a reading of zero. Rein told police he had no medical issues and his vehicle did not have any mechanical problems.

Rein was held on $100,000 cash bail and the judge ordered him not to drive. He is due back in court on Dec. 22.

More than a dozen ambulances responded to Derby Street around 10:45 a.m. Monday after the 4Runner crashed through the store’s front window.

One person, identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene .

At least 19 other people were taken to the hospital. According to CBS Boston, doctors at South Shore Hospital said Tuesday there are eight people still hospitalized, all of whom are expected to survive. No one will lose any limbs.

Doctors at the hospital held a press conference Tuesday and commended the staff for its response to the incident.

“When you get into the store, the strobe lights are flashing from the alarm, the alarm is going off, there’s a little bit of a smoke haze and there’s just glass everywhere,” EMS Director Dr. William Tollefsen said. “It’s tempered glass, it’s not going to cut you but it’s awfully slippery and you had to walk like you’re on ice.”

WPRI 12 News

