Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Blustery Thanksgiving Holiday

TULSA, Okla. - Cool and breezy weather is expected on Wednesday before some shower chances return on Thanksgiving. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The evolution of the main upper-level through this period seems to finally converge on a consistent basis in the data. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (11/23 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Light-to-patchy fog is developing yet again this morning across portions of Southwest Oklahoma, but slightly increasing winds once the sun rises should help to quickly disperse any fog. The clouds will stick around however, as overcast skies will persist through the next several days. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with temperatures rising into the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be some sporadic light showers throughout the day, mostly regulated to southeastern areas of Texoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Top Oklahoma Christmas Parades You Won’t Want to Miss

One of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions is waking up to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. I'm sure that's what most of us will be doing this Thursday as we prepare for a day of full bellies and giving thanks. So as you're watching the big parade on television, we figured we'd put together a list of the top Christmas parades in Oklahoma for you to browse during commercial breaks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX40

Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches

(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food

People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Thanksgiving Events happening tomorrow in Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thanksgiving celebrations is underway and in Texoma there are plenty of free events you can attend to. “We are having a community thanksgiving dinner it is being going around for 16 years,” said Rosemary Neal. Seventh & Main Baptist Church in Bonham is having their...
BONHAM, TX
blackchronicle.com

Hay shortage means high costs for Oklahoma ranchers as winter arrives

Despite the latest drop in temperatures and several other Oklahoma counties already receiving snowfall this month, farmers and ranchers are feeling the consequences of drought. In late fall, livestock producers usually feed their cattle hay they’ve stocked up on all year long to maintain their cows fed by the winter....
OKLAHOMA STATE

