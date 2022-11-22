Read full article on original website
news9.com
Blustery Thanksgiving Holiday
TULSA, Okla. - Cool and breezy weather is expected on Wednesday before some shower chances return on Thanksgiving. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The evolution of the main upper-level through this period seems to finally converge on a consistent basis in the data. The...
KATV
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (11/23 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Light-to-patchy fog is developing yet again this morning across portions of Southwest Oklahoma, but slightly increasing winds once the sun rises should help to quickly disperse any fog. The clouds will stick around however, as overcast skies will persist through the next several days. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with temperatures rising into the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be some sporadic light showers throughout the day, mostly regulated to southeastern areas of Texoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma bars expect to be packed, roads could be dangerous on biggest drinking day of year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma bars are expecting to be packed and roads could be dangerous on the biggest drinking day of the year. Some call the night before Thanksgiving the biggest drinking day of the year. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, last Thanksgiving weekend, there were 586 collisions resulting in six deaths.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
107.3 PopCrush
Top Oklahoma Christmas Parades You Won’t Want to Miss
One of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions is waking up to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. I'm sure that's what most of us will be doing this Thursday as we prepare for a day of full bellies and giving thanks. So as you're watching the big parade on television, we figured we'd put together a list of the top Christmas parades in Oklahoma for you to browse during commercial breaks.
Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches
(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
Thanksgiving 2022: Closures, schedule changes in Tulsa for holiday
City of Tulsa facilities along with several retail and restaurant chains will have altered hours on Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holidays.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
5newsonline.com
What is coming this winter | Arctic Arkansas FULL 2022
The coldest season of the year is upon us. What are we expecting this winter? Watch our full Arctic Arkansas 2022-2023.
publicradiotulsa.org
The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food
People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
KXII.com
Thanksgiving Events happening tomorrow in Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thanksgiving celebrations is underway and in Texoma there are plenty of free events you can attend to. “We are having a community thanksgiving dinner it is being going around for 16 years,” said Rosemary Neal. Seventh & Main Baptist Church in Bonham is having their...
Rhema Christmas lights opening in Broken Arrow
For over 40 years, the Rhema Christmas lights display draws nearly half a million visitors annually.
blackchronicle.com
Hay shortage means high costs for Oklahoma ranchers as winter arrives
Despite the latest drop in temperatures and several other Oklahoma counties already receiving snowfall this month, farmers and ranchers are feeling the consequences of drought. In late fall, livestock producers usually feed their cattle hay they’ve stocked up on all year long to maintain their cows fed by the winter....
