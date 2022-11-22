ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset

You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina reverberates beyond World Cup

As the Saudi Arabian squad came through the Lusail Stadium mixed zone – these relative unknowns who had produced something reverberating around the planet – they all had the same line to the waiting media.“It’s just three points.”It’s been an attitude drilled into them by Herve Renard, and probably what is necessary to pull off a result like that. After the game, the accomplished coach told them to celebrate for 20 minutes “and that’s all”.It is, however, so much more than one win or three points. It is one of the biggest sensations in World Cup history and maybe...
NBC Sports

The Independent

Sporting News

FOX Sports

NBC Sports

Saudi Arabia Declares Public Holiday on Wednesday After Argentina Win

Saudi Arabia fans, rejoice. After the Green Falcons’ colossal 2-1 upset over Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, King Salman ordered a public holiday for the nation on Wednesday. Employees in Saudi Arabia working in the government and private sectors and...
US News and World Report

Soccer-Saudi Arabia Shock Messi's Argentina With Comeback Victory

LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) - Unheralded Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi's Argentina thanks to a scintillating second half comeback. On his fifth and final quest for the only major trophy to elude him, the 35-year-old...
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia stun Argentina as Salem al-Dawsari winner crowns comeback

Another shocking World Cup story unfolded in Qatar but this one was about the football. It began with Lionel Messi creating a small slice of history for Argentina and ended with Saudi Arabia players, including the captain on crutches, bouncing around the Lusail Stadium in joyful disbelief after producing one of the greatest upsets in the competition’s history.

