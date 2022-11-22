Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Department Responds To Fire At Wimbledon Apartments
Tulsa fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at the Wimbledon Place Apartments near 51st and Memorial. Crews were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. as smoke was seen. Firefighters said they were able to get everyone out safely before putting the flames out. "Once they got...
news9.com
Tulsa, Turley Fire Crews Respond To Vacant House Fire
Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire near 86th and Peoria late Wednesday night. The Tulsa Fire Department said a Sperry Police Officer spotted the fire and called it in around 11:30 p.m. Crews say they got the fire put out in about thirty minutes. They say it was...
news9.com
Authorities Battle House Fire In Broken Arrow, No Injuries Reported
Authorities said no injuries were reported after crews battled a fire in a Broken Arrow home Thursday afternoon. The Broken Arrow Fire Department responded to the home at W. Galveston St. near W. Houston St. around noon. BAFD said the fire started on the second story of the house and...
news9.com
Tulsa Police: Two Arrested In Overnight Store Burglaries, Could Be Tied To Other Break-Ins
Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.
news9.com
Woman Killed In Craig County Crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Search For Woman Responsible For Crash After Falling Out Of Moving Car
Police are looking for a woman who they say fell out of her Jeep just before it crashed into a pickup truck at a Tulsa gas station. According to police, the crash happened at a QuikTrip near East Admiral Place and South Yale Avenue on Tuesday. Police say the crash...
news9.com
Paden’s Smooth Talking Mustang Driver Turns 102
Ray Mayfield is Padan Oklahoma's favorite teenager, and just spend a little time with him and you'll know why. He has lived in Paden his entire life and on Tuesday he turned 102. He is known around Paden not only for being the oldest guy in town, but for the...
news9.com
Woman Injured By Drunk Driver During Traffic Stop To Receive Settlement From City
TULSA, Okla. - The City of Tulsa settled a lawsuit for $110,000 with a woman who was injured in a car crash during a police traffic stop. The City had asked to be dropped from the lawsuit, but a judge disagreed. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live with the story.
news9.com
Tulsa Transit Releases New App To Help Visually Impaired Riders
Tulsa Transit is using technology to help the visually impaired take advantage of its services. Tulsa Transit has partnered with an app called "Aire," which uses the rider's phone camera to allow a representative within the app to see for the rider to get that person from one spot to the next.
news9.com
Green Country Woman Still Seeking Answers Decades After 2 Family Tragedies
A woman whose mother was murdered and whose sister is missing is spending another holiday wondering why she still doesn't have answers in either case. Monnita Sue Kern, who went by Sue, was murdered November 19, 1981 and no one has been arrested; then, her daughter went missing 13 years after that and has never been found.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Search For Man Who Led Officers On Overnight Chase
Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a man allegedly led officers on an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect got out of his vehicle near North Kingston Avenue and East Easton Street and ran on foot across I-244. Officers say they then lost sight...
news9.com
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
news9.com
Washington County Deputies Surprise Community With Thanksgiving Meals
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s office pulled people over, but they weren’t handing out tickets. Instead, they were handing out Thanksgiving meals. Deputies also visited houses to drop off baskets filled with boxes of stuffing, canned goods, rolls, and turkeys. Tami Downing was pulled over by a...
news9.com
Police: Man In Tahlequah Arrested, Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old
Tahlequah Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. Investigators said Timythy Summers was talking with the victim for several weeks on social media and sent her explicit messages. Summers offered to teach the victim how to skateboard and they met at a park, police said. Summers...
news9.com
Escaping An Attacker: Lori Fullbright Demonstrates 3 Self-Defense Moves
Lots of shoppers will be out on Black Friday as the holiday shopping season kicks off -- and that means, lots of criminals will be out as well. Protecting yourself starts with two things: Being aware by putting down your phone and really looking at people and their behaviors and being prepared.
news9.com
Tally's Good Food Cafe Serves Free Thanksgiving Meal For Anyone
A local restaurant is carrying on tradition of providing a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who walks in. The owner says it's his way of showing his gratitude, sharing joy and food with others. On a rainy Thanksgiving morning, people lined up outside Tally’s Good Food Cafe. "It means...
news9.com
Bartlesville TikTok Star Talks About His Popular Channel
A young man from Bartlesville has racked up more than 730,000 followers on TikTok filming videos of his reaction to sporting events. We told you about James Droz a few weeks ago during Something to Talk About and on Wednesday he joined us to talk about his TikTok popularity. You...
Comments / 0