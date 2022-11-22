Even while working at MBNA from 1998 to 2005, Jennifer McMillan always had an interest in selling merchandise on the internet. During those years, she had a side hustle collecting ephemera, which I learned comprises old papers, deeds, letters, etc., as well as old books. She sold them under the name McMillanbooks on eBay and Amazon. While she wasn’t making anywhere near the amount of money she was working in the marketing department at MBNA, she definitely saw the potential to make her business something bigger. When MBNA merged with Bank of America, the company began to layoffs, and Jennifer opted to take a severance package and follow her dream.

