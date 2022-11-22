Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
World Cup wins for France, Australia, Poland, and Lionel Messi's Argentina
Saturday's World Cup games brought major wins for several countries. Defending champions France advanced to the knockout round, and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, who's considered one of the best in the league, finally scored a goal at the World Cup. Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina...
KTVU FOX 2
World Cup Thursday guide: Ronaldo, Neymar hit the pitch
DOHA, Qatar - Two of the best players in soccer are back in World Cup competition Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo made history, while Neymar is up next in Qatar. Neymar has been deliberately quiet since arriving, with his only public statement a social media post with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo — a clear indicator his only goal is another World Cup title for his country.
KTVU FOX 2
Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups
DOHA, Qatar - Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. He has now scored in every World Cup since...
Queiroz tells Klinsmann to resign and visit Iran camp after BBC comments
Carlos Queiroz has demanded Jürgen Klinsmann resign from his role on Fifa’s technical study group after calling his comments about the Iran team “a disgrace to football”. After Friday’s 2-0 win over Wales, the BBC presenter Gabby Logan talked about Iran’s “gamesmanship” and said they just...
Comments / 0