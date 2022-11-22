Where children grow up in the small state of Delaware can have a big impact on their wellbeing into adulthood. “The children that are born in Hockessin, in ZIP code 19707, may have different outcomes for those children that are born in Wilmington, in ZIP code 19801,” said Gwen Angalet, CEO of GBA Consulting. “The Equity Counts Data Center on the My Healthy Communities platform helps us to tell that story of those children using Delaware-specific ZIP code data. It helps us uncover the equity gaps that exist on a more granular level.”

