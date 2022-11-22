Read full article on original website
Report: Delaware charter school enrollment increased during pandemic
(The Center Square) – The number of Delaware students who transitioned from a traditional public school to a charter school rose during the pandemic, a report reveals. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit trade association, released “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic.” According to the organization’s findings, Delaware in the midst of the pandemic lost students in traditional public school settings, but gained them in charters, which are schools that receive government funding but operate autonomously of established state school systems.
New online dashboard tracks racial and economic disparities in Delaware
Where children grow up in the small state of Delaware can have a big impact on their wellbeing into adulthood. “The children that are born in Hockessin, in ZIP code 19707, may have different outcomes for those children that are born in Wilmington, in ZIP code 19801,” said Gwen Angalet, CEO of GBA Consulting. “The Equity Counts Data Center on the My Healthy Communities platform helps us to tell that story of those children using Delaware-specific ZIP code data. It helps us uncover the equity gaps that exist on a more granular level.”
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 27, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Delaware GOP leaders: Party needs change to win A move to center? House GOP elects new leadership Proposed Cape Henlopen eatery spawns protests, public forum Culture Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton Bowers Beach unites to offer watermen’s Thanksgiving dinner Food & ... Read More
proclaimerscv.com
$300 Direct Payments Will Be Sent To the Residents in Delaware, How To Claim Your Relief Aid?
Residents in Delaware have few days left to claim and received their $300 direct payments as a form of relief aid amidst the soaring inflation rate. States across the country are doing their best to support their struggling residents amidst the soaring inflation rate. In Delaware, an amount of $300 will be given as relief aid until Nov.30. This is also to support the residents in the rising cost of energy prices especially as the temperature begins to drop.
delawarepublic.org
DHSS requests additional 2024 funding to prepare for end of federal public health emergency
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services outlined its preliminary 2024 budget request earlier this month, with preparations for the end of the federal public health emergency shaping many proposed budget items. That transition away from the COVID-19-era emergency could have serious ramifications for Delawareans relying on public assistance...
Cape Gazette
DMV adds veteran indicator for driver license or ID card
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles recently announced that veterans of the United States armed forces and National Guard can add a new veteran indicator to their driver license or identification card. Gov. John Carney signed House Bill 408 into law Oct. 21, eliminating the need for veterans to carry...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth is top fundraiser in state for heart health
The Southern Delaware Heart Walk was one for the record books with premier sponsor Bayhealth far exceeding its fundraising goal, becoming the American Heart Association of Delaware’s top health system fundraiser in Delaware with more than $51,000 donated. This comes just a week before Bayhealth, AHA, Food Bank of...
Cape Gazette
Gallo Gives Foundation awards community donations
As part of its continual effort to make a difference in the community in which its associates live and serve, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation awarded its quarterly donations to: First Tee Delaware, Autism Delaware, Sussex Strong Foundation, Community Resource Center, Cape Community Fund, Sussex Housing Group, and Beebe Medical Foundation. In all, $11,500 was donated in this round of giving.
WGMD Radio
DE 2023 Annual Passes & Surf Fishing Permits Go on Sale Tuesday, Nov 29
A reminder – 2023 Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf fishing permits will go on sale beginning at 8am on Tuesday. They can be purchased at any state park office Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm – and on Saturday, December 3 from 10am to 3pm. They can also be purchased online at www.destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees – it will take 3 weeks to a month for delivery. Passes will NOT be sold at DNREC’s Dover campus.
Cape Gazette
Mortgage Market of Delaware welcomes new team member
Chris Moore, founder and president of the Mortgage Market of Delaware LLC, is pleased to announce the addition of Evelyn Borja Cavazzini to his team. Cavazzini is a licensed mortgage originator who has access to numerous wholesale lenders and loan products. The Mortgage Market of Delaware LLC is a mortgage...
Cape Gazette
Nickle Electrical donates $8,200 to Delaware Veterans Trust Fund
Nickle Electrical Companies and its employees recently donated $8,210 to the Friends of Delaware Veterans Inc. The donation will support the organization’s Delaware Veterans Trust Fund, which provides financial assistance to veterans for healthcare needs, housing support, educational and training programs, and financial emergencies such as utility cutoffs and lack of food.
Cape Gazette
Stepping up to help those in need
As we move into the holiday season, it’s an appropriate time to reflect on one of the Cape Region’s best qualities – philanthropy. Last week, the Food Bank of Delaware worked with Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation to send boxes of food to families in danger of missing out on Thanksgiving. At the event, Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said her group is helping more people than ever.
One-time payment of up to $600 coming from the state of Delaware
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Here are the details.
Cape Gazette
State discusses plan to phase out gas vehicles
Delaware officials recently laid out the plan requiring car manufacturers to only sell zero-emission vehicles in a series of public meetings, but not everyone commenting during the Nov. 15 meeting was on board. “Everything has been done by executive order by the governor. That’s a weak basis for doing this....
Cape Gazette
Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities
When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
Cape Gazette
GOLO donates $20K to Food Bank of Delaware
GOLO, a wellness solutions company from Delaware, presented a $20,000 donation to the Food Bank of Delaware during its November distribution event at Dover International Speedway. The donation will help support community-based mobile pantries for members of the military and weekend meals for children through the backpack program.
Delaware homeless shelter gets $1.25 million boost from Bezos fund
The nonprofit Family Promise of Northern New Castle County will be able to house an additional 40 to 50 families per year after receiving a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund. Family Promise has been helping diverse communities since 2010 to address the root causes of...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delaware and Maryland this week as holiday events and festivities take center stage throughout the region. So enjoy that delicious Thanksgiving meal and then prepare for a fun and festive weekend at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as several other nearby towns and cities.
WBOC
Delaware Natural Resources Police to Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Children
DOVER, Del. - To kick off the holiday season, Delaware Natural Resources Police operating within the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control once again are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities. The Toys...
therecord-online.com
Pa. House Democrats will lose their majority for at least a few weeks. Here’s why.
HARRISBURG — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania state House on Nov. 8, but their majority is going to disappear for at least a few weeks in the new year. Republicans will have a temporary 101-99 edge in the 203-seat chamber, in part because of the death of a longtime lawmaker whose seat must be filled in a special election.
