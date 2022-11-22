ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WREG

Our baking expert shares the casserole dish you need in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many good reasons to make a casserole. This classic dish combines different ingredients, such as meat, cheese and vegetables, for a hearty meal. There are many variations, from Italian lasagna to tuna noodle casserole or macaroni and cheese. Another selling point of casserole recipes is that they are easy to bake, serve, save as leftovers and reheat. However, to make a casserole, you need a quality casserole dish.
Delish

Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?

Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
Mashed

Classic Mississippi Mud Cake Recipe

Chocolate cake is delicious enough on its own, but when you top it off with marshmallow fluff, frosting, and some crunchy pecans, it becomes truly irresistible. Recipe developer Jessica Morone does exactly that with her classic Mississippi mud cake, which she describes as "rich and decadent." If you've never made...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Gin Lee

Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included

Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included. It's a few days until Thanksgiving, so today, I will share my country-style pecan pie and pie crust recipe together in one article. This pecan pie is amazingly delicious and is a family favorite. Hope y'all will enjoy it too!
therecipecritic.com

Sweet Potato Bites

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Sweet potato bites are a fun twist on the classic sweet potato casserole. The comforting flavors of sweet potatoes, fluffy marshmallows, and pecans transform into a cute and delicious hand-held bite.
therecipecritic.com

Caramel Apple Skillet Cake

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Caramel apple skillet cake is light and fluffy and topped with a decadent caramel apple glaze. It’s the perfect holiday dessert!. Caramel apples are one of my favorite treats....

