Our baking expert shares the casserole dish you need in your life
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many good reasons to make a casserole. This classic dish combines different ingredients, such as meat, cheese and vegetables, for a hearty meal. There are many variations, from Italian lasagna to tuna noodle casserole or macaroni and cheese. Another selling point of casserole recipes is that they are easy to bake, serve, save as leftovers and reheat. However, to make a casserole, you need a quality casserole dish.
Easy leftover sweet potato casserole oatmeal
Make the most of leftover sweet potato casserole with this inventive and easy breakfast recipe.
Easy sweet potato casserole will have everyone for seconds
This Thanksgiving casserole features a rich, silky smooth sweet potato filling that entices the taste buds with cream, butter, pure vanilla extract.
Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?
Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
This recipe for Homemade Pie Crust has easy instructions and no-frills ingredients
Whether you’re making pumpkin pie, apple pie or chicken pot pie, this crust recipe makes it easy.
Classic Mississippi Mud Cake Recipe
Chocolate cake is delicious enough on its own, but when you top it off with marshmallow fluff, frosting, and some crunchy pecans, it becomes truly irresistible. Recipe developer Jessica Morone does exactly that with her classic Mississippi mud cake, which she describes as "rich and decadent." If you've never made...
Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included
Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included. It's a few days until Thanksgiving, so today, I will share my country-style pecan pie and pie crust recipe together in one article. This pecan pie is amazingly delicious and is a family favorite. Hope y'all will enjoy it too!
Sweet Potato Bites
Sweet potato bites are a fun twist on the classic sweet potato casserole. The comforting flavors of sweet potatoes, fluffy marshmallows, and pecans transform into a cute and delicious hand-held bite.
Caramel Apple Skillet Cake
Caramel apple skillet cake is light and fluffy and topped with a decadent caramel apple glaze. It's the perfect holiday dessert!. Caramel apples are one of my favorite treats....
