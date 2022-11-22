JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - Last week’s blast of winter weather closed schools but did not lead to an early open to the ski season at Swiss Valley in Jones. “So, yes it’s been super tempting, this natural snow was perfect, it was amazing, it was a great event,” Swiss Valley GM Mike Panich told 16 News Now. “Were we ready? Not quite. We had some major projects that we’re working on at this point that we need to button up. They are all snow-making related at this point, trying to get our system up to snuff with everything.”

JONES, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO