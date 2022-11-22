Read full article on original website
WNDU
‘Small Business Saturday’ deals in St. Joseph this weekend
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday shopping is underway for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!. Those who are looking to shop local this season in Berrien County have a lot of options!. “You will easily find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list from our merchants, restaurants...
abc57.com
The Christmas traditions of 1897
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Kristie Erickson, Deputy Executive Director, describes the Christmas traditions of 1897, the year when the Oliver family moved into Copshaholm, at The History Museum's Insights in History, taking place on Wednesday, December 7 at 1:30 p.m., with $3 or $1 admissions for members and required reservations by December 5, with insights in History sponsored by THK Law, LLP.
hometownnewsnow.com
Downtown Creation to be Place for Old Memories and New Ones
(La Porte, IN) - Most people don’t know it yet, but a kid-sized version of downtown La Porte is under construction inside a building in downtown La Porte. It’s the inspiration of Patti Pierson, who is creating a true-to-life children’s playscape in the building adjacent to her current business, the Pink Sheep Boutique.
WNDU
‘The Chief’ spreads holiday cheer through Christmas trees, ice cream in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of the year for many - picking out your Christmas tree to decorate your home!. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are about 350 million Christmas trees currently growing on farms, 25 to 30 million of those sold every year.
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
abc57.com
Local volunteers devote their Thanksgivings to others
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Most of us are thankful for a plate full of fixins’ shared with family on Thanksgiving. For some in the community, Thanksgiving is about giving back. “If I were to get preachy, it’s what God would want,” says Pastor Tony Fields from the Lighthouse Church of God in New Buffalo. “He’d want us to gather together and gather together more often.”
abc57.com
South Bend Motor Speedway to remain open for 2023 season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After months of discussing options with potential buyers, the owners of the South Bend Motor Speedway have decided to go ahead with another season, according to their Facebook page. The race track announced a reduced schedule throughout 2023 to better accommodate fans and drivers. April 8...
abc57.com
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
abc57.com
Snowy Novembers bring snowy winters in South Bend
Temperatures near 50 degrees helped melt much of the snow across Michiana on Tuesday. However, there are still plenty of impressive snow mounds in parking lots from South Bend's near-record amount of lake-effect snow last week. This year is only a tenth of an inch of snow off of the...
WNDU
Swiss Valley gears up for another winter on the slopes
JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - Last week’s blast of winter weather closed schools but did not lead to an early open to the ski season at Swiss Valley in Jones. “So, yes it’s been super tempting, this natural snow was perfect, it was amazing, it was a great event,” Swiss Valley GM Mike Panich told 16 News Now. “Were we ready? Not quite. We had some major projects that we’re working on at this point that we need to button up. They are all snow-making related at this point, trying to get our system up to snuff with everything.”
abc57.com
'It's still family,' VFW Post 360 serves free Thanksgiving meal to veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --For the first time, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 360 in Mishawaka served a free Thanksgiving meal for any veteran and their family. Organizers said they hope this becomes a long-time tradition. "They've given a lot, sacrificed a lot, and a lot of them don't have...
WNDU
Importin’ Joe’s focusing on growing the business and South Bend community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on a South Bend business that’s making Michiana the home for Ethiopian Coffee. We first learned about Importin Joes back in 2020 when founder, Joseph Luten, was just getting off the ground. 16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate caught up with him...
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WNDU
Major stores open on Black Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to spend some green this Black Friday?. University Park Mall - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bath & Body Works - Opens at 6 a.m. Best Buy - 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Costco - 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. CVS - 8 a.m....
abc57.com
One of the busiest bar nights of the year is also one of the most dangerous nights on the road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --The night before Thanksgiving has become colloquially referred to as "Blackout Wednesday, "Black Wednesday," and even "Drinksgiving." "Everybody comes out to the bars, it's a good time," said Dawn Cheek, co-owner of That Place Bar & Grill. "They're all families enjoying each other, spending quality time together."
WNDU
Bridgman hoping to build 60 new homes in the heart of downtown
BRIDGMAN, MI. (WNDU) - Bridgman is a small city with a population of a little over two-thousand residents. Last night, the Bridgman City Council was presented with a development plan for a 25-acre housing and trail project, that could bring in nearly a hundred new residents. “Housing is really hard...
abc57.com
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
abc57.com
'Shoot your shot,' Elkhart woman uses community Facebook group to find Thanksgiving date
ELKHART, Ind. --Many use community Facebook groups to inform, debate, or complain. But one Elkhart woman took to the platform to shoot her shot at finding love. Wendy Wells could be called a hopeful romantic. "Hey, let's just do something fun, something different, and see if we can find a...
Benton Harbor Community Rallies Around Sinbad Following Heath Update
It was 2020 when comedian and Benton Harbor native Sinbad suffered a debilitating stroke. Now two years later the family has given an update on his condition and with it came an outpouring of love and support from his hometown. The family shared via a personal site and donation page:
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tribal development organizations form joint construction company
Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
