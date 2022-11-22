Read full article on original website
Purple Rumor Mill: Who Won’t Be Back for Vikings in 2023, the Belichick Snub, Kirk in Primetime
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 26th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
No Love Lost Between Thielen & Belichick
Hop in that time machine right there for a minute with me and travel back to 2018. It wasn’t a great season for the Minnesota Vikings and this particular game against the New England Patriots didn’t go their way either. In the midst of the team’s frustrations on...
The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy
Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
Bill Belichick grumbling about losing to the Vikings is JUST THE BEST!
Usually, when we watch Bill Belichick grumble during press conferences it annoys me. It’s part of your job, get over it and stop acting like a child who doesn’t want to go to church. But when he grumbles at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, it’s kind of...
Ex-Vikings DT Heads to Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are 5-6 through 11 games in 2022, a whisker away from the NFC’s final playoff seed. Atlanta was supposed to be in NFL’s cellar, according to pundits, before the season began, so the near-.500 mark is somewhat impressive. And just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, the Falcons made a roster move on Monday, adding former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Houston Texans.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Patriots
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 9-2 atop the NFC North after toppling the scrappy...
Welp, the Vikings Have a New Magic Number.
In addition to the glorious perk of defeating Bill Belichick for the first time in 22 years, the Minnesota Vikings have a new claim to fame — a revised “magic number.”. The Vikings toppled the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, 33-26, thanks to heroics from Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Kene Nwangwu, and others. Meanwhile, the NFC North’s second-place occupant, the Detroit Lions, lost to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 earlier in the day.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
Notes from the North: Thanksgiving Fun
The latest episode of Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and Sam – spends a few minutes breaking down the win over the Patriots. Snagging the victory on Thanksgiving night pushed Minnesota to 9-2. Take a look at how Sam describes...
PurplePTSD: CB Deficiency, MIN-NE Preview, Week 12 Picks
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings will be down to a CB4 used as...
Don’t Fool Yourselves, Vikings Fans Have Much to Be Thankful For
Happy Thanksgiving Purple Nation! Here’s to hoping that today you’re able to find time for relaxing, time for spending time with loved, time for enjoying your favorite foods and then tonight, time to flick on the tube and watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the New England Patriots at home!
Flashback: Vikings Defeat Patriots in 1997
The 8-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 6-4 New England Patriots are set to face off tonight for some Thanksgiving football at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming off a very rough 40-3 loss at home against the Dallas Cowboys, while New England is coming off a 10-3 home win against the New York Jets and are currently on a three-game winning streak.
What Folks Craved from Irv Smith, They’re Getting from the New Guy.
Irv Smith was placed on injured reserve at the start of November, and the Minnesota Vikings somehow improved on offense. For four consecutive offseasons, the Vikings tight end was forecasted for a “breakout season,” as fans and pundits applauded Smith’s youth and athleticism. Well, the breakout season...
Kirk Cousins Reacts to Huge Primetime Win
The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins got back on track on Thursday night. Despite a rocky start from No. 8, where a near pick was followed by an actual pick, fears of “one of those games” where Cousins wilts under the bright lights of prim time against a top-tier defense crept in. There was no need to worry, though. Cousins said “be gone” too silly narratives and proceeded to put on a show.
PurplePTSD: Jefferson & History Books, Outlasting New England, Debates
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Justin Jefferson is rewriting history books, according to PPTSD.
4 Key Patriots Players at Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots were involved in very different games last week. While the Vikings were getting blown away by the Cowboys, the Patriots and Jets were tied at 3-3 with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and a punt return touchdown won the game for New England.
Vikings History on Thanksgiving Is Actually Fabulous
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, and the team’s Turkey Day track record is actually quite fabulous. As a three-point favorite over New England, Minnesota hopes to rebound from a nauseating loss four days prior to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings lost to Mike McCarthy’s team 40-3, a disturbing box score for any NFL team, especially an 8-2 version at home.
Vikings May Have Rude Awakening for Patriots
Owning the NFL’s top-ranked defense via EPA/Play, the New England Patriots travel to Minneapolis for a date with the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. The Patriots took care of business over the New York Jets in Week 11, 10-3, while the Vikings were abused in their house by the revenge-minded Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings loss marked the first time that the franchise hadn’t scored a touchdown in a game in six years.
Vikings CB’s Advice on Officiating: “Debate Your Mama.”
The Minnesota Vikings chipped off the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving, a team with the NFL’s best defense heading into Week 12. And en route to the 33-26 triumph, controversy swirled about a would-be touchdown that was called back via replay review. But the man who defended Hunter Henry’s...
Good Things Happen When the Vikings Win on Thanksgiving
The Minnesota Vikings were triumphant on Thanksgiving night over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots 33-26, a wonderful historical omen for the purple team. On brand, Minnesota waited until the 4th Quarter to fully turned on the jets. But when it did, the Vikings emulated a prevailing pattern from 2022 — getting off to a hot start, slowing down in the 3rd and 4th Quarters, and then channeling Dennis Eckersley to close the thing out in the final period.
