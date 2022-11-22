ICYMI: Janitor faces more charges, docs say Paetow HS coach had inappropriate relationships, gas thief caught by deputies

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the CityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Boyfriend shoots baby’s father, uncle, grandmother in custody exchange in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are recovering after a child custody exchange results in a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night. Authorities said a woman and her boyfriend showed up around 8 p.m. at her ex-boyfriend’s house at the 9300 block of Friendly Road for a child custody exchange.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Police investigate Richmond child shooting, man arrested for leaving deadly crash scene, SWAT standoff latest
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Investigation into Richmond child shooting continues. Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies are looking into how a 3-year-old was shot at a home off Cedar Crescent Court in Richmond. The child survived,...
cw39.com
2 victims shot dead in parking lot in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were shot and killed in a car Thursday afternoon outside of an apartment complex at the 200 block of Uvalde Road, near Highway 90. Harris County sheriff’s deputies said it appears that there was some sort of ‘transaction’ going on in the parking lot, before the shooting.
cw39.com
Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
cw39.com
Harris County establishes safety exchange zone for holiday transactions
HOUSTON (KIAH) — ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. Whether it’s in person, or on-line, safety is key. And for those buying through social media in-person transactions or market places where you meet in person, law enforcement is aiming at keeping you safe. The Harris County Precinct...
cw39.com
Teen hospitalized after his bike was hit by a car in Katy, deputies say
KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A teen is in serious condition after colliding with another car while on a dirt bike in Katy. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening as the teen was riding a dirt bike with no lights on the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said.
cw39.com
2 men shot dead at apartment complex in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near Briarforest in west Houston. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene at an apartment complex at 11755 Southlake Drive near Kirkwood Drive. The incident was...
cw39.com
Houston Police urge Thanksgiving travelers to protect their property
HOUSTON (KIAH) — People who are traveling for Thanksgiving no doubt have a lot on their minds including how to navigate busy roads and how to arrive at their gates in time for their flights. The Houston Police Department has one more thing for those folks to think about...
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in north Houston apartment complex, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting leaves one man dead in north Harris County on Wednesday night. Harris County deputies said neighbors from an apartment complex located at 150 Dominion Park Drive heard gunshots and when deputies got there, they found a 42-year-old man in the breezeway of the complex with gunshot wounds.
cw39.com
Customs agents, human and canine, busy at Houston airports during Thanksgiving rush
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s common to see dogs working at airports, but they’re typically large breeds serving as police canine units. But when it comes to sniffing out foods and plants people are trying to sneak in from other countries, Customs and Border Protection uses beagles, who they say have the perfect noses for the job.
cw39.com
Area under flood watch until noon Saturday
HOUSTON (KIAH) – More heavy rain forecasted for your Black Friday shopping excursions. Online shopping is highly recommended after lunch today as showers and thunderstorms take on more coverage in town. Our grounds are already saturated from the rounds of rainfall we have received earlier in the week, and...
Comments / 0