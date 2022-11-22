Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
cw39.com
2 men shot dead at apartment complex in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near Briarforest in west Houston. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene at an apartment complex at 11755 Southlake Drive near Kirkwood Drive. The incident was...
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in north Houston apartment complex, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting leaves one man dead in north Harris County on Wednesday night. Harris County deputies said neighbors from an apartment complex located at 150 Dominion Park Drive heard gunshots and when deputies got there, they found a 42-year-old man in the breezeway of the complex with gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before...
Child custody exchange ends with 3 shot after woman's boyfriend opens fire on her ex, HPD says
The woman's new boyfriend pulled out a gun, shooting the ex-boyfriend, his mother, and his brother, police said. The suspects are still on the run.
Kemah shooting left 17-year-old suspect and 55-year-old victim dead, deputies say
Deputies revealed on Wednesday the details of the Nov. 17 killing, which also involved the death of a 17-year-old suspect.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Police investigate Richmond child shooting, man arrested for leaving deadly crash scene, SWAT standoff latest
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Investigation into Richmond child shooting continues. Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies are looking into how a 3-year-old was shot at a home off Cedar Crescent Court in Richmond. The child survived,...
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
Man charged with murder after HPD finds victim shot to death in his apartment bedroom, documents say
A witness gave police a description of the suspect and when officers knocked on the apartment door, the resident matched that report. Officers said they also found something else.
cw39.com
HPD arrests suspect with victim’s body still in apartment a day after shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — When officers were sent to check on a welfare call in southwest Houston, they found more than they were expecting. Now one person in behind bars, accused of murder. Charges have been filed against 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in the death of an unidentified 27-year-old victim. The...
cw39.com
Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
No one injured after officer shoots at armed homeowner while checking panic alarm, HPD says
The officer said he saw a man, who later identified himself as the homeowner, point a gun at him. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
cw39.com
Man shot in road rage incident in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is rushed to the hospital after being shot in a possible road rage incident in southeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the 6300 block of Foster Street near Cullen Boulevard. Police believe the shooting happened in different a location because...
Neighbor says group shot outside house before man barricaded himself in hourslong SWAT standoff
At this point, it's not clear if the man who barricaded himself inside the home shot anyone or was also a victim. What exactly led up to the hourslong standoff is unclear.
Man stabbed to death on a METRO light rail was the aggressor, according to police
Investigators say the victim may have been killed after attacking another passenger.
Suspect in custody after hourslong standoff prompted by shooting in southwest Houston: HPD
The scene began in an abandoned home that ended in a shooting and the suspect ran to a second home, where he remained holed up for hours.
fox26houston.com
2 Houston police patrol vehicles hit by suspects in stolen car
HOUSTON - Authorities said two people in a stolen vehicle on the city's northwest side were taken into custody after crashing into two police officers' patrol cars. It happened around 4:30 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to investigate a car reported stolen on North Eldridge Parkway and Weiman Rd. near Jersey Village.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize your kids? Video shows 4 teen boys, 1 girl stealing cases of beer out store in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for five teenagers who allegedly stole beer out of a store in southwest Houston earlier this month. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 10800 block of Beechnut around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1. Officers said the suspects entered...
cw39.com
Fight on METRORail train leads to deadly stabbing at downtown Houston station, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was stabbed and killed on a METRORail train in downtown Houston on Monday night, police said. Police later said the incident will be referred to a Harris County grand jury. Both Houston police and METRO police were called to the Central Station at 1150...
Click2Houston.com
Hit-and-run driver found receiving treatment at ER after leaving 17-year-old passenger to die at crash site, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man who fled the scene after causing a crash that killed his 17-year-old passenger, according to Houston police. Angel David Espinoza Martinez, 19, is charged with failure to stop and render aid. According to HPD, on Sunday, Martinez was driving a...
