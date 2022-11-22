ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

2 men shot dead at apartment complex in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near Briarforest in west Houston. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene at an apartment complex at 11755 Southlake Drive near Kirkwood Drive. The incident was...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man found shot dead in north Houston apartment complex, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting leaves one man dead in north Harris County on Wednesday night. Harris County deputies said neighbors from an apartment complex located at 150 Dominion Park Drive heard gunshots and when deputies got there, they found a 42-year-old man in the breezeway of the complex with gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
WEBSTER, TX
cw39.com

Man shot in road rage incident in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is rushed to the hospital after being shot in a possible road rage incident in southeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the 6300 block of Foster Street near Cullen Boulevard. Police believe the shooting happened in different a location because...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 Houston police patrol vehicles hit by suspects in stolen car

HOUSTON - Authorities said two people in a stolen vehicle on the city's northwest side were taken into custody after crashing into two police officers' patrol cars. It happened around 4:30 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to investigate a car reported stolen on North Eldridge Parkway and Weiman Rd. near Jersey Village.
HOUSTON, TX

