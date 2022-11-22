ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

NJ.com

Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say

A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
CBS New York

Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Police: DWI Driver Plows Into Elmwood Park Garages, Garden Apartments Temporarily Evacuated

A portion of an Elmwood Park garden apartment complex was temporarily evacuated after a vehicle driven by a drunk motorist slammed into a row of garages Friday afternoon. The 2013 BMW wagon slammed into the garages at the Elmwood Terrace Apartments, causing substantial front-end damage to the vehicle as well as damage to the garages, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight

ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV

A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
People

Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
HINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn

A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
