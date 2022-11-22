Read full article on original website
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Long Branch Driver, 37, Killed In Tinton Falls Crash
A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said. The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said. Anyone who witnessed...
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
Former North Bergen man tried to collect twice on $27K diamond ring, prosecutor says
A former North Bergen man has been charged with insurance fraud after he submitted a second claim on a pricey diamond ring he had already collected on, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Duke Quarshie, 44, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office...
Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop
MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
Driver, 23, Charged With DWI In Fair Lawn Thanksgiving Day Crash That Injured Family Of Four
UPDATE: A driver from River Vale was drunk when his sedan crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn on Thanksgiving night, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital...
Police: DWI Driver Plows Into Elmwood Park Garages, Garden Apartments Temporarily Evacuated
A portion of an Elmwood Park garden apartment complex was temporarily evacuated after a vehicle driven by a drunk motorist slammed into a row of garages Friday afternoon. The 2013 BMW wagon slammed into the garages at the Elmwood Terrace Apartments, causing substantial front-end damage to the vehicle as well as damage to the garages, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
Police: Large-Scale Chilean Burglary Crew Member Caught In Rochelle Park Home, Others Sought
Police nabbed one Thanksgiving Day burglar inside a Rochelle Park home and were looking for another -- both of whom are believed to belong to a large-scale Chilean break-in crew. Victor Ramirez-Troncoso, 40, had only just arrived in the U.S. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lt. James M. DePreta said. Officers...
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
NJ man sells everything to walk across America
What were you doing at 24 years old? Not many of us were making as big of a difference as Tommy Pasquale, that's for sure. He decided to be the change he wanted to see in the world and he's making Jersey really proud in the process. During COVID Tommy...
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Minivan getaway driver gets 12 years for NJ, PA armed robberies
A 45-year-old Mercer County man who admitted to being a minivan getaway driver in a string of armed robberies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, of Trenton, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court. Feliciano and Gabriel Lopez, who has since...
Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight
ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV
A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
N.J. teen ditched stolen car, hid in dumpster after high-speed chase, cops say
An 18-year-old man driving a stolen car was arrested Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit on two North Jersey highways, authorities said. The teenager ditched the still-moving vehicle on Route 17 and fled on foot, hiding in a dumpster until police located him, police said. Sergio Pierce, of Newark, was...
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years
Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn
A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
