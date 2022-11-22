Read full article on original website
Related
Google Pixel 6a vs. Samsung Galaxy A53: Which is the best value?
You're looking to buy a mid-range phone. Should you pick up the Google Pixel 6a or the Galaxy A53? Find out here.
Phone Arena
Get the handset of your dreams from Xfinity Mobile for $500 off (certain conditions apply)
Now through December 6th, Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile are offering Black Friday deals on smartphones made by Apple, Samsung, and Google. So regardless of whether you favor the iPhone, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 line, or the Pixel 7 series, Xfinity can save you some money this holiday season. There are some conditions which we will explain a little later. Right now, sit back and focus on the savings.
Galaxy S23 might copy the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity
The Galaxy S23 series that Samsung will launch in the first quarter of next year should feature satellite communications support, just like Apple’s iPhone 14 and Huawei’s Mate 50 series. While a report says that Samsung has been developing the feature for a couple of years, Samsung is still following Apple’s lead in the industry. But if there was one feature every Android vendor should copy, it’s support for satellite communications for emergencies.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung wants to finish Android 13 update rollout next month, two months ahead of schedule
In recent years, Samsung has taken its time with updating its mobile product stack to new versions of Android, albeit not to the same extent as the likes of LG. Last month’s One UI 5 release schedule implied that this would be the case for Android 13 too, with Samsung giving itself until February 2023 to finish up with the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s and the Galaxy A04s.
Phone Arena
Black Friday 2022 Live Blog: we are covering the best tech deals
Black Friday 2022 is just hours away from the official start, but even now we are already seeing some incredible early tech deals from the big retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. A few highlights of Black Friday 2022 tech deals so far include discounts on the flagship Galaxy S22...
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after key specs leak
It may pack a phenomenal new processor, but it still can't keep up with the iPhone 14
9to5Mac
M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air: What’s the better holiday choice?
The 2022 iPad Air has the majority of features found in the 2021 iPad Pro like an M1 chip, ultra wide front camera with Center Stage, 5G connectivity, and more. However, the 2022 M2 iPad Pro brings the most advanced features and greatest performance in an iPad – but is it overkill? Follow along for a breakdown of all the similarities and differences between the 11″ M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air to help you decide which is the best pick for you or a loved one.
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best discounts on iPads, iPhones and more
The day has finally come. It’s Black Friday, and all the top bits of tech are now on sale, including TVs, laptops, gaming gear and, yes, those pricey Apple products, too.Several stores are taking part this year, and you can currently save hundreds of pounds on iPhones, iPads and more from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO.While Apple itself isn’t reducing prices for Black Friday, the tech giant is offering a gift card worth up to £250 in exchange for a purchase. These gift card deals are available on the iPhone 13 and the latest MacBook air. But if...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 just got a huge discount – now just $150
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable but reliable tablet that you can get for even cheaper from the Samsung Black Friday deals. The device’s 32GB model is yours for just $150, after an $80 discount to its original price of $230. It’s highly recommended that you avail yourself of this offer now — not only will you be able to avoid the stress of shopping on Black Friday itself, but there’s also a chance that the tablet’s price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.
Phone Arena
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Being able to get an ultra-high-end smartphone like the Galaxy S22+ for free is obviously the dream for many Christmas shoppers on super-tight budgets, but while Verizon and T-Mobile have both made such a killer early Black Friday 2022 deal possible in the last couple of weeks, Walmart is today kicking off a festive sale that some bargain hunters may find even more compelling.
Phone Arena
Honor Magic Vs reveal showcases a lightweight and sleek foldable
Following an announcement event in China, Honor has now officially revealed its new foldable flagship: the Magic Vs. This is their second foldable smartphone after the Magic V, which was released this January. Last time around, Honor aimed for a seamless folding experience. This time around, they introduced a new...
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro: What we know so far
The iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro differences could be huge. Here's the rumors and leaks so far.
Phone Arena
What were the five fastest 5G phones in the U.S. during the third quarter?
Even if you're not familiar with Ookla, if you have owned a smartphone for years you are probably well-acquainted with the company's Speedtest.net app. This app measures the download data speed that your phone is running at, the upload data speed, and how fast it takes your phone to respond to a network connection. The app is available for iOS phones from the App Store and Android phones from the Google Play Store.
Samsung's big-screen foldable phone has had a massive price cut for Black Friday
Save £610 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: Better phone, worse price
The $700 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is every bit as good as the Galaxy S21, just in a larger, less expensive package. But can it compete with other phones like the Pixel 7?
pocketnow.com
HONOR Magic Vs 5G first impressions: Small refinements, big upgrade
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. HONOR invited us to London to go hands-on with the newly unveiled HONOR Magic Vs foldable flagship. It’s the first foldable to be planned for release outside of China, and it makes us super excited to see a new foldable compete against the more popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The HONOR Magic Vs has a 6.45-inch cover display and a 7.9-inch inner screen. We have already compared the Magic Vs against the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the OPPO Find N, some of the best foldable smartphones on the market.
notebookcheck.net
Unihertz starts selling compact Jelly 2E smartphone for US$159.99 in multiple markets
The Unihertz Jelly 2E may not be the most powerful Android smartphone around, but it is one of the smallest. Teased earlier this month, the Unihertz Jelly 2E measures 85 x 49.4 x 16.5 mm, which is substantially narrower and shorter than either the iPhone 13 mini or the original iPhone SE. The Jelly 2E is lighter than both iPhones too, with Unihertz claiming that the smartphone weighs 110 g with its 2,000 mAh battery included.
Android Authority
Vivo X90 series released: New contenders for best camera phone
The X90 Pro Plus brings a one-inch main camera, 50MP 2x tele camera, 64MP periscope shooter, and more. Vivo has steadily improved its camera game in recent years, with the X80 Pro in particular being one of 2022’s better camera phones. Now, the company has launched the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro Plus.
notebookcheck.net
Diesel Griffed Gen 6: Fossil Group releases another Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus smartwatch with Wear OS 3
The Fossil Group has expanded its smartwatch offering with the Diesel Gen 6 Griffed, the first by the subsidiary in two years. Unsurprisingly, the new smartwatch features Fossil Gen 6 design cues, with a round AMOLED display surrounded by thick bezels, two physical buttons and a digital crown protected by a guard.
Comments / 0