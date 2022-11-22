Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. HONOR invited us to London to go hands-on with the newly unveiled HONOR Magic Vs foldable flagship. It’s the first foldable to be planned for release outside of China, and it makes us super excited to see a new foldable compete against the more popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The HONOR Magic Vs has a 6.45-inch cover display and a 7.9-inch inner screen. We have already compared the Magic Vs against the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the OPPO Find N, some of the best foldable smartphones on the market.

8 HOURS AGO