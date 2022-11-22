Read full article on original website
Weekend activities include Small Business Saturday, early Santa visit
CLAY COUNTY — The Saturday after Thanksgiving has been designated Small Business Saturday. Throughout the Courier-Tribune communities of Kearney, Liberty and Smithville, there are dozens of small businesses where holiday shopping can take place. In addition to shopping to be had, there are also community events in the Smithville...
Smithville aldermen begin discussions of added animal control
SMITHVILLE — As the city of Smithville continues to grow, city leaders said more space is needed for services. City Administrator Cynthia Wagner said the discussion to expand the water treatment plant, which is being projected for the mid- to late 2020s, has also spurred discussion about the need for expanded city animal control.
Ridgeview 3rd-graders cleverly disguise turkeys to save them from Thanksgiving
As part of an annual Thanksgiving tradition in the Courier-Tribune, we asked third-graders in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville to color a disguise on a tricky turkey to help keep the turkey off the Thanksgiving dinner table. Here's some of our favorites from Ridgeview Elementary in Liberty. For more, stop by the Courier-Tribune office at 104 N. Main St. in Liberty, where all of the creative artwork is on display in our windows.
13 Liberty athletes sign their national letter of intent
LIBERTY — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, athletes across the country signed their national letter of intent to their future colleges. In the local community, 13 athletes from Liberty High School signed their letters to participate in collegiate athletics.
Liberty North's front court emphasized this year
LIBERTY — A new look to the Eagles’ offense is taking shape as the new season begins. Head coach Cy Musser enters his fourth year at the helm of Liberty North. As the seasons continue, his mark on the program is becoming more evident. Musser explained the team...
Kearney's deepest team under Starzl
KEARNEY — The Bulldogs’ basketball season is right around the corner. Kearney returns key players to the team and some younger players are expected to suit up in a competitive conference this season. Head coach Dillon Starzl explained that there have been some challenges to start off the...
