Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Called The GOAT 🐐 After Historic Goal in Portugal's World Cup Win
Cristiano Ronaldo made history Thursday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first male player to score at five different World Cups in a 3-2 opening win for Portugal over Ghana. The 37-year-old was tripped in the box for a penalty in the 65th minute, and he...
Kylian Mbappé's Historic Excellence Thrills Fans as France Beats Denmark
France forward Kylian Mbappé continued his remarkable World Cup goal-scoring pace Saturday with a brace to lead Les Bleus to a 2-1 win over Denmark. Mbappé tied Brazilian legend Pelé for the most goals in World Cup history before turning 24 with seven, a record he'll likely own by himself by the time the tournament ends in Qatar. His second-half heroics also clinched a berth in the knockout rounds for France, which beat Australia in its Group D opener.
Argentina vs. Mexico: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
The Group C showdown between Argentina and Mexico was always going to be one of the most important group-stage matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The stakes of Saturday's match increased after Argentina suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in its group opener. Argentina comes into the Mexico...
Queiroz tells Klinsmann to resign and visit Iran camp after BBC comments
Carlos Queiroz has demanded Jürgen Klinsmann resign from his role on Fifa’s technical study group after calling his comments about the Iran team “a disgrace to football”. After Friday’s 2-0 win over Wales, the BBC presenter Gabby Logan talked about Iran’s “gamesmanship” and said they just...
Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Offered 3-Year, $225M Contract by Saudi Club Al Nassr
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received a three-year, $225 million contract offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr as he attempts to find a new club while representing Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. CBS Sports' James Benge and Ben Jacobs reported Saturday that Al Nassr...
Richarlison Celebrated for Best Goal of the World Cup as Neymar, Brazil Beat Serbia
Richarlison had a memorable start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at Lusail Stadium on Thursday. The 25-year-old's second goal was a thing of beauty, as he took a pass from Vinicius Junior and flicked it up to himself before connecting on a bicycle kick to give the Brazilians a two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute.
World Cup 2022 Scores: Thursday's Group Results and Friday's Schedule
The star power was out Thursday in Qatar, as two of the top players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw their first action of the tournament. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way, Portugal outlasted Ghana 3-2, as Ronaldo scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute. Meanwhile, behind...
Fans Praise USA for Strong Showing, Rue Missed Chances in Draw vs. England
Twitter users were conflicted Friday as the United States played England to a scoreless draw at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ultimately, the result was a good one for the USMNT against a favored England squad, especially since the Americans carried the play for long stretches. Fans lamented missed opportunities on the United States' part, however.
Brazil's Neymar to Miss 2022 World Cup Group Stage with Ankle Injury
Brazil star Neymar reportedly will miss the remainder of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage after suffering an ankle injury during a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. According to Fernando Kallas of Reuters, the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed Friday that Neymar will not play Monday against Switzerland, but sources indicated Neymar will also miss next Friday's group-stage finale against Cameroon.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Penalty Was 'Special Gift' from World Cup Ref, Ghana Coach Says
Portugal's wild 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday wasn't without controversy. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal from the penalty spot after he went down following a tackle from Ghana's Mohammed Salisu in the box. The decision to award a penalty left the African nation fuming, believing the forward had taken a dive.
Christian Pulisic: USMNT Has 'a Lot of Work Left to Do' to Make World Cup Round of 16
The United States men's national team fought to a 0-0 draw against England on Friday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and now the Americans will need to defeat Iran in their third and final match of Group B action to reach the knockout stages. Star midfielder Christian...
Glazer Family Reportedly Seek World-Record Price to Sell Manchester United
The Glazer family has reportedly placed a record asking price on Manchester United after announcing Tuesday that it is considering the possibility of selling the English Premier League club. According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, the Glazers would only be willing to sell Manchester United for a higher price than any...
USA vs. England: 5 Takeaways from USMNT's 2nd World Cup Game
The United States men's national team played to a 0-0 draw on Friday against England in their second game at the 2022 World Cup. In a tactically fascinating, largely uneventful match, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed to a 4-4-2 formation, which gave the Americans more support on the wings and runners on the forward line.
The ‘J sign’ that capped off Mitchell Duke’s story from journeyman to joy
Mitchell Duke knew he was going to score against Tunisia. He’d told his family as much before the game, and also let his coach know he would soon join the small group of Socceroos to score at a World Cup. Just to be sure, he did some prep work with his son, Jaxson, teaching him how to make a letter J with his fingers.
