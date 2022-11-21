ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Athens County groups to host free meals during Thanksgiving week

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Special to the ANews
 4 days ago

Providing a service to the community.

Offering a way for people to spend time with friends and neighbors.

These are a few of the reasons Athens County residents are offering free community meals through the Thanksgiving week.

Tavolino, an Italian restaurant at 9 N. Shafer St., will offer its fifth annual community meal from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday. The free meal is open to everyone.

The meal, which will feature some traditional Thanksgiving foods and some Italian favorites, will be available for eat-in or carry-out, “but our favorite is having people eat in,” said Emily Christine, Tavolino owner/chef.

The restaurant is accepting donations to help with the meal’s costs. Donations can be made by going to https://bit.ly/3hYnkjm online or at the restaurant. Christine said she is there almost every day, even when the restaurant isn’t open.

The deadline to donate is Wednesday, Nov. 23, which will help Tavolino make more food for the event.

Last year, Tavolino’s served 85 meals, Christine said. The previous year, they served 100 carryout meals, due to the COVID pandemic.

The community meal has become a wonderful tradition, Christine said.

“We wanted to do it to provide a service to our community, those who don’t have family to celebrate with or can’t make it home (in the case of many students and other young adults), those who don’t have the means and those who just want to come enjoy spending time with friends and neighbors,” Christine said.

If you can’t stop by Tavolino on Thanksgiving day, Nelsonville Thursday Night Community Dinner will host its free meal. Doors open at 4 p.m. at the house of event co-founder Dottie Fromal, 97 E. Washington St., Nelsonville, with the meal to be served at 6:30 p.m.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a dish to share if they can.

“We also need jokes to make us laugh, and good stories to entertain us,” the event flyer says.

The meals have been running since January 2017, when co-founders Lori Cook and Fromal began hosting the weekly dinner for some of the children Fromal worked with at The Hive of Nelsonville, a youth services location of Integrated Services, according to previous reports in The Athens Messenger.

Nelsonville Thursday Night Community Dinner is held every Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. During the summer, the outdoor location varies. The indoor meals are held at the Greater Works Outreach Worship Center, 200 Fort St., Nelsonville. Volunteers are welcome to come at 6 p.m.

For information, visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/NelsonvilleCommunityDinner online.

On this Friday, Good Works will provide a free hot meal to all from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Road, The Plains. Dinner starts at 5:15 p.m.

Additional “take-home” food is provided after the meal.

For information, contact Good Works at 740-594-3339.

Nicole Bowman-Layton is a Staff Writer for the Athens Messenger.

