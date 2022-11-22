ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Oklahoma LB DaShaun White 'Felt the Love' From OU Fans After Saturday's Win

By Ross Lovelace
DaShaun White has been a key catalyst on Oklahoma’s defense all season long, and Bedlam was no different.

NORMAN —Through Oklahoma’s many inconsistencies over the course of the season, linebacker DaShaun White has been a source of reliability on and off the field.

White, a fifth-year senior, has been through it all during his time in Norman. He’s switched positions multiple times and has been asked to fill a lot holes throughout the defensive struggles under Mike Stoops, Ruffin McNeill, Alex Grinch and now Ted Roof .

Now, once again playing a new position, he’s having his best year at Oklahoma. White has transitioned to a linebacker/safety hybrid role in Brent Venables ’ cheetah spot and has been a consistent contributor all season long. He’s registered 76 total tackles, good for third on the team, and tied for first on the defense with five pass deflections. White has also recorded two sacks and two interceptions.

Saturday night against Oklahoma State, it was White saving the game for the Sooners in his last game in Norman. He notched a fourth quarter interception and a chasedown sack that helped seal the victory for OU.

"They were pretty high,” White said of his emotions heading into Senior Night. “I've kind of been emotional a little bit for a few weeks now. It's really starting to set in that we walk in here, it's going to be Monday and the board is gonna say five days left or five practices left this season. It just kind of continues to settle in how surreal it is that this is coming to an end. Such a big, exciting chapter of my life is coming to a close."

As White’s chapter comes to a close, his fourth quarter against Oklahoma State is the storybook ending he was hoping for.

"It just kind of felt ... I appreciate this fanbase so much,” White said. “I've always felt like this has been my home, and I felt the love quite a bit. Just kind of felt good to have that moment with the fans right there."

Oklahoma’s defense has struggled mightily over the past five seasons, but Saturday, the script was flipped. The Sooners relied on the defense to win and the unit pulled through.

It’s also fitting in the sense that White is one of the leaders of the defense that made stop after stop last weekend. At this point in the season, the Sooners’ defense is equipped with underclassmen and younger players filling into bigger roles. White continues to get better week after week, though, and is leading the talented freshmen by example. Instead of complaining about Oklahoma’s disappointing record, or turning his attention to football at the next level, he has continued to be a strong contributor for the Sooners’ defense.

“That’s what you like to see cause (sometimes) with older players, some guys plateau out — and he’s gotten better and better and better," Roof said. "That’s what you want. You want your football team to be playing in the month of November and you want your older players to continue to improve. Proud of him and pleased with that with him."

