ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Michigan lawmakers consider making cocktails-to-go law permanent

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are weighing whether or not to make permanent a law that allows restaurants and bars to make alcoholic drinks to go. Since 2020, eligible Michigan businesses have been taking advantage of a law put in place by lawmakers that lets businesses make alcoholics drinks to be taken home.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy