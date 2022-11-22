Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Youngest Son Grayson Today: Custody Arrangement, Age, More
All grown up! Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley's youngest child, Grayson Chrisley, went from an adorable kid on Chrisley Knows Best to a full-fledged teenager right before our eyes. Keep reading for an update...
More Bad News For Chrisley Knows Best Stars As Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized Following Accident
Amid the family's legal situation, Chrisley Knows Best star Grayson Chrisley was in a serious car crash.
Andre Bing Video Shows Walmart Mass Shooter Joking With Colleagues
Bing, a Walmart employee since 2010, opened fire inside the store in Chesapeake, Virginia.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
MrBeast just became the biggest YouTuber in the world. His ascension marks the death of old YouTube and the rise of 'over-the-top' content.
MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, became the most-followed creator on YouTube on November 14, overtaking his rival PewDiePie.
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
25-Year-Old YouTuber, MrBeast, Turns Down $1 Billion Offer For His Channel. Experts Say He's Making The Right Decision.
YouTube is home to the biggest stars you’ve never heard of. At the top of the list, is 25-year-old North Carolinian, Jimmy Donaldson. Or, as his 200+ million subscribers know him, “MrBeast”.
35 Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Time to bid adieu to every Men in Black movie.
People Are Sharing The Child-Friendly Movies That Traumatized Them As Kids, And I Agree With Several Of Their Choices
"My mom desperately tried to convince me to stop watching The Land Before Time when I was little. I ended up being an absolute sobbing mess every time I watched it, but kept insisting that I wanted to watch it. My mom eventually just threw the tape away and told me it broke."
16 Of The Juciest Thanksgiving Mishaps, Arguments, And Scandals People Have Had The Displeasure Of Experiencing
"My mom was in charge of cooking the turkey, and she put it in for way less time than it should have needed. When we want to carve it, it was clearly not done, so I used a thermometer to check the turkey. This was apparently a personal affront, and I had clearly gotten it out to demonstrate that my mom was an awful cook."
YouTube is finally making Shorts easier to find — or avoid
YouTube tries every trick in the book to get you started watching videos — and then switches to a whole different playbook, so you can never claw your way out of the video vortex. Recently, YouTube has been placing increasing emphasis on Shorts, even adding a Shorts shelf on YouTube for Android TV, but not everyone's a fan of that mobile-focused content. Thankfully, for people who despise short-form videos as much as they hate paying more for YouTube Premium, YouTube is now making it easier to only focus on the video formats you prefer.
Here's How You Can Avoid Having Any Awkward Conversations This Holiday Season
Let the uncomfortable chatter begin.
Android Headlines
Meta announces new privacy measures for teens on Facebook & Instagram
Meta has announced multiple new measures to protect the privacy of teens on Facebook and Instagram. The company is limiting unwanted interactions between teens and adults and making it easier for teens to access safety tools on the two social media apps. It has also updated the default privacy settings for new teen users.
'Creators Should Be The Ones That Own Their Community": How Fanhouse Is Helping Influencers
Last week after the mass exodus of Twitter employees, content creator Rosie Nguyen shared a link to her Instagram account. She wasn’t alone. In the hysteria that followed Elon Musk’s ultimatum to commit to a new “hardcore” Twitter or leave the company with severance pay, manycreators did the same.
TechCrunch
YouTube starts testing a quiz feature for community posts
The details were first published in a new video on YouTube’s Creator Insider channel, where the company routinely shares YouTube product updates with creators, answers questions, and shares what experiments and tests it has in the works. In the latest video, the company explained how the quiz feature could...
techaiapp.com
YouTube for TV gets a new start up sound – and could be adding comments
If you use the YouTube app on your big screen television set, you may have noticed a couple of changes in recent days: a new sound and animation that appears when the app starts up, and the option to display comments alongside what you’re watching. The sound is official,...
thehypemagazine.com
YouTuber Vanessa Lau: Reform Your Content Strategy for 2023
Most content creators cannot think like a CEO and this is what prevents them from growing their business. Plenty of people have degrees that help them create amazing content for their followers, from video editing to graphic design, but only a few had the chance to study the rules that govern entrepreneurship. You can publish content every day but the truth is that unless you learn how to properly monetize your business you will never make a living with it.
Comments / 0