BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Android Police

YouTube is finally making Shorts easier to find — or avoid

YouTube tries every trick in the book to get you started watching videos — and then switches to a whole different playbook, so you can never claw your way out of the video vortex. Recently, YouTube has been placing increasing emphasis on Shorts, even adding a Shorts shelf on YouTube for Android TV, but not everyone's a fan of that mobile-focused content. Thankfully, for people who despise short-form videos as much as they hate paying more for YouTube Premium, YouTube is now making it easier to only focus on the video formats you prefer.
Android Headlines

Meta announces new privacy measures for teens on Facebook & Instagram

Meta has announced multiple new measures to protect the privacy of teens on Facebook and Instagram. The company is limiting unwanted interactions between teens and adults and making it easier for teens to access safety tools on the two social media apps. It has also updated the default privacy settings for new teen users.
TechCrunch

YouTube starts testing a quiz feature for community posts

The details were first published in a new video on YouTube’s Creator Insider channel, where the company routinely shares YouTube product updates with creators, answers questions, and shares what experiments and tests it has in the works. In the latest video, the company explained how the quiz feature could...
techaiapp.com

YouTube for TV gets a new start up sound – and could be adding comments

If you use the YouTube app on your big screen television set, you may have noticed a couple of changes in recent days: a new sound and animation that appears when the app starts up, and the option to display comments alongside what you’re watching. The sound is official,...
thehypemagazine.com

YouTuber Vanessa Lau: Reform Your Content Strategy for 2023

Most content creators cannot think like a CEO and this is what prevents them from growing their business. Plenty of people have degrees that help them create amazing content for their followers, from video editing to graphic design, but only a few had the chance to study the rules that govern entrepreneurship. You can publish content every day but the truth is that unless you learn how to properly monetize your business you will never make a living with it.

