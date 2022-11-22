ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaconda, MT

NBCMontana

Pedestrian hit and killed in Deer Lodge, suspect in custody

MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead after a car hit a pedestrian in Deer Lodge Tuesday evening. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles confirms a call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a pedestrian with a bicycle hit by a car. The accident took place at the intersection of...
DEER LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

Car plows into Ravalli Services Thrift Store

HAMILTON, Mont. — It was a disturbing afternoon for staff and customers at Ravalli Services Thrift Store in Hamilton. NBC Montana talked with Ravalli Services executive director Jessica Warnken. She said a car ended up inside the store in an accident. The driver plowed through an addition to the...
HAMILTON, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Butte announces Christmas Stroll button design winners

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mainstreet Uptown Butte announced the winning entries for the Christmas Stroll button design contest after reviewing entries from hundreds of students in the Butte area. The winners will be honored during the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at the courthouse on Dec. 2. Nominations are...
BUTTE, MT
97X

Montana Woman Opens Fire At Hotel While Under The Influence of Meth

A 40-year-old woman in Chubbuck Montana faces several felony charges after she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. The woman was identified as Rebecca Lynn O’Connell from Melrose, Montana. O’Connell has been charged with the following:...
CHUBBUCK, ID
NBCMontana

Butte promotes Small Business Saturday with friendly competition

BUTTE, Mont. — All across the Treasure State, towns are set to celebrate Small Business Saturday in their own ways. In the Mining City, local business leaders turned the day into a friendly competition. “They’ve made a huge investment in our community, and we ask so much of them,”...
BUTTE, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
EAST HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana man sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON – "A Montana man, who was charged along with his brother, was sentenced in the District of Columbia today to a prison term for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Calvin Hughes’s actions and the actions of others, including his brother, Jerod Wayne Hughes, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
MONTANA STATE

