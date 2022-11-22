Read full article on original website
Related
West Valley Fire and Rescue welcomes new chief
Dahlquist takes over the department following the retirement of long-time Fire Chief Jerry Shepherd.
NBCMontana
Pedestrian hit and killed in Deer Lodge, suspect in custody
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead after a car hit a pedestrian in Deer Lodge Tuesday evening. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles confirms a call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a pedestrian with a bicycle hit by a car. The accident took place at the intersection of...
Two Butte men dead after Tuesday night shooting
Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to a reported shooting at 925 W. Woolman Street on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in uptown Butte at approximately 9:20 pm.
NBCMontana
Car plows into Ravalli Services Thrift Store
HAMILTON, Mont. — It was a disturbing afternoon for staff and customers at Ravalli Services Thrift Store in Hamilton. NBC Montana talked with Ravalli Services executive director Jessica Warnken. She said a car ended up inside the store in an accident. The driver plowed through an addition to the...
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
Montana brings in state Capitol Christmas tree from Powell County timber project
On the Rancho Deluxe Vegetation Project, one of the trees they’ve taken down is particularly special – it’s now the new Christmas tree in the Montana State Capitol rotunda.
NBCMontana
Butte announces Christmas Stroll button design winners
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mainstreet Uptown Butte announced the winning entries for the Christmas Stroll button design contest after reviewing entries from hundreds of students in the Butte area. The winners will be honored during the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at the courthouse on Dec. 2. Nominations are...
Deer Lodge bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle
A Deer Lodge man was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, who later turned himself over to authorities.
Montana Woman Opens Fire At Hotel While Under The Influence of Meth
A 40-year-old woman in Chubbuck Montana faces several felony charges after she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. The woman was identified as Rebecca Lynn O’Connell from Melrose, Montana. O’Connell has been charged with the following:...
NBCMontana
Butte promotes Small Business Saturday with friendly competition
BUTTE, Mont. — All across the Treasure State, towns are set to celebrate Small Business Saturday in their own ways. In the Mining City, local business leaders turned the day into a friendly competition. “They’ve made a huge investment in our community, and we ask so much of them,”...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Helena Salvation Army brings back in-person community Thanksgiving dinner
Staff and volunteers were hard at work Wednesday at the Salvation Army in Helena, preparing for their annual community Thanksgiving dinner.
NBCMontana
Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Parade of Lights kicks off Helena Holiday season
With Thanksgiving dinner in the rearview mirror, many are focused on other holidays like Christmas. In Helena, hundreds of people gathered throughout the downtown area as dozens of floats went past.
Helena Republican Gauthier resigns state Senate seat
Sen. Terry Gauthier contacted the Montana Secretary of State’s office Monday morning, announcing he would resign his seat, effective immediately.
KULR8
Montana man sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON – "A Montana man, who was charged along with his brother, was sentenced in the District of Columbia today to a prison term for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Calvin Hughes’s actions and the actions of others, including his brother, Jerod Wayne Hughes, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
East Helena man sentenced to 3 years in prison for U.S. Capitol Riot
Joshua Hughes and his brother Jerod Hughes were some of the first rioters to enter the U.S. Capitol Building that day.
Comments / 0