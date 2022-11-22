Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Michigan hunting often full of surprises: Here are 6 strange (but true) stories
You never know what will happen during hunting season in Michigan. You've heard of "man bites dog"? One year, the headline was "wolf bites dog." Or how about the time one Michigan hunter vowed to bag a moose? So what if his plane crashed along the way − nothing was going to stop him.
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Gretchen Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
Detroit mom baked sweet potato pies for years. Then she turned it into a business.
The year was 2011. The location was the kitchen at Linda Cummings’ northwest Detroit home. And Cummings’ 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter had an important announcement to make. “Mom, we want to go to U of M,” the 59-year-old Cummings said recently in her best "kid’s voice," as she replayed the moment when...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.
2 Michigan hospitals appeal for more beds to manage RSV surge
The flood of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, along with patients who have influenza and COVID-19 have led two Michigan hospitals to file emergency appeals to state health regulators to expand hospital bed capacity. Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital submitted an Emergency Certificate of Need request...
Parade of storms in Pacific, why this could mean active weather for Michigan, Great Lakes
There is a long line of well-developed storms stretching across the Pacific Ocean. Eventually, this means Michigan and the Great Lakes region will get into significant moisture. If the tracks of some of these storms are south of Michigan, we could get into real snow. Here is the current satellite...
Michigan drops more than 10 places in hospital safety ranking
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s hospital safety standings with the Leapfrog Group plummeted from 5th to 19th place this year, between the spring 2022 and fall 2022 rankings. The Great Lakes State’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog decreased from 50.6% in the spring...
National Dog Show features two of Michigan’s best
Of the nearly 2,000 dogs across 200 different breeds that entered the competition last weekend, 16 hail from Michigan, including at least two participants that you will see on the broadcast.
Michigan thumps Ohio State for 2nd straight rivalry win
Led by QB J.J.McCarthy and RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan notched its second straight victory over Ohio State on Saturday and its first in Columbus since 2000.
Fact check: Vote spike in chart of Michigan AG race shows reports from left-leaning area, not fraud
The chart shows partial results in the Michigan attorney general's race, as large, left-leaning area reported its counts.
President Joe Biden to visit Michigan
President Joe Biden is visiting Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
