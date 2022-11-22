ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jamaal Williams campaigns for Pro Bowl votes

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
Jamaal Williams needs your vote!

The Lions running back is hoping to earn Pro Bowl designation for his impressive 2022 campaign. Williams, the NFL’s leader in rushing touchdowns after Week 11, is lobbying for fans of all persuasions to help him attain that lofty, worthy goal.

Williams took to social media to seek votes for the Pro Bowl. Voting is open now for fans at NFL.com.

His is a worthy candidacy. Williams has scored two or more TDs in five of Detroit’s 10 games. Despite splitting the rushing load with several others in the Lions backfield, Williams is 12th in rushing yards amongst RBs and fourth in first downs.

