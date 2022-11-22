Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
WERC rules UW Health isn’t required to recognize nurses’ union
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s labor relations board backed UW Health’s stance that the health system is not required to recognize nurses’ efforts to organize if it does not want to. Agency officials did not, however, reach a conclusion on whether hospital administrators could bargain collectively with the nurses.
WEAU-TV 13
Five tips to avoid delivery scams
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers about delivery scam texts this holiday season. They say customers who have clicked on text message links requesting a delivery preferences update have had their personal information stolen. According to the BBB, there are five things consumers can do to avoid con artists and thieves stealing from them:
WEAU-TV 13
DNR now selling 2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday they are now selling 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes. Admission stickers and trail passes make for the perfect holiday present by offering anyone opportunities to enjoy nature, the DNR says. “From...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
WEAU-TV 13
BBB warns consumers of purchasing items seen on TikTok
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the approval of in-app purchasing and 49% of its users having purchased something they saw on the popular social platform, TikTok has become increasingly linked to scams. The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers consumers tips to have positive shopping experiences on TikTok. Avoid impulse...
Comments / 0