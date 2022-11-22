Read full article on original website
Related
Take a look at the planes upstart airline Northern Pacific plans to use to connect Japan and Korea with major US cities through Alaska
Northern Pacific plans to start flying from NYC, LA, Orlando, and Vegas to Japan and South Korea starting in 2023.
aeroroutes.com
China Airlines Increases Taipei – Hong Kong Service in Jan 2023
China Airlines during the month of January 2023 plans to increase Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong service, where the airline schedules up to 3 daily flights on selected dates. Between 01JAN23 and 20JAN23, the airline will operate 17 weekly flights, instead of 11. CI903 TPE0800 – 0955HKG 333 367...
aeroroutes.com
Ethiopian Airlines Begins Kuwait Airways Middle East Codeshare From Nov 2022
Ethiopian Airlines earlier this month enhanced travel options in the Middle East, as the airline began placing ET-coded flight numbers on Kuwait Airways’ Kuwait City – Bahrain route. Planned codeshare schedule from 07NOV22 (or earlier) as follows. KU613/ET1537 KWI1030 – 1145BAH 32A D. KU615/ET1539 KWI1610 – 1730BAH...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air Increases Guam Service Dec 2022/Jan 2023
Korean Air in December 2022 and January 2023 is increasing Seoul Incheon – Guam service. From 21DEC22 to 15JAN23, the airline will operate 11 weekly flights, instead of 7. KE423/424 service will be served 4 times weekly with 737-800 aircraft. KE421 ICN0915 – 1435GUM 333 D. KE423 ICN1935...
aeroroutes.com
China Airlines NS23 London Service Adjustment
China Airlines in the last few days adjusted planned Taipei Taoyuan – London service, on/after 26MAR23. The Skyteam member will continue to operate 4 weekly London Heathrow service with Airbus A350-900XWB during Northern summer 2023 season. It previously filed London Gatwick service as default schedule. CI081 TPE0935 – 1630LHR...
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Inc.com
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
Thrillist
Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Tantrum by a traveler: Woman is shown in video attacking airline check-in agent at Mexico City airport
A woman threw a tantrum at an airport in Mexico City after being denied check-in by an Emirates employee. The traveler was not only late but tried to use an expired passport.
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
aeroroutes.com
Iberia Express Resumes Edinburgh Service in NS23
Iberia Express in Northern summer 2023 season plans to resume Madrid – Edinburgh service, after hiatus in 2022. The seasonal service will be served twice weekly from 18JUN23 to 14SEP23, with Airbus A320/321neo aircraft. IB3690 MAD0725 – 0915EDI 32A 4. IB3690 MAD0725 – 0915EDI 32Q 7. IB3691...
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
aeroroutes.com
Delta Adds A321neo Alaska Service in 1Q23
Delta in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand Airbus A321neo network to Alaska, as the Skyteam member schedules the aircraft type on Minneapolis/St. Paul – Anchorage route. The A321neo is scheduled to replace Boeing 757-200 from 09JAN23, operating 4 weekly flights. DL2236 MSP1755 – 2105ANC 32Q x236...
Thrillist
Budget-Friendly Airline Breeze Airways Adds 4 New Routes, Including 1 to New Orleans
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Man who lived in Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years dies there
An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport and inspired the 2004 Steven Spielberg film The Terminal died on Saturday in the airport, officials said. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official...
aeroroutes.com
Air Cairo Adds Marsa Alam – Eastern Europe Routes in NS23
Air Cairo in Northern summer 2023 season plans additional new service on scheduled basis from Marsa Alam, with service to Bratislava and Prague. Planned schedule as follows. Marsa Alam – Bratislava eff 28MAR23 2 weekly A320. SM557 RMF1530 – 2000BTS 320 25. SM558 BTS2100 – 0115+1RMF 320 25...
UK airline first to trial 2.5 second scanners where your face replaces your passport
British Airways has become the first UK airline to trial biometric technology that could replace passport checks with a 2.5-second face scan.Passengers on the carrier’s flights from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to Malaga are the first to be given the option to try the airport’s new “smart” identity checks, which involve having your face scanned instead of showing your passport at the gate.Customers flying on the route during the next six months “will be invited to scan their face, passport and boarding pass on their smartphone or tablet ahead of travel, with this information being kept safe and secure,” said...
aeroroutes.com
Delta Jan 2023 Minneapolis – Europe Frequency Changes
Delta in January 2023 is adjusting operational frequencies on selected European service to/from Minneapolis/St. Paul, as the airline moves 2nd daily Amsterdam service to Paris. Planned effective dates listed below is based on US departure. Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam 11JAN23 – 31JAN23 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily.
aeroroutes.com
SAS Resumes New York JFK Service From Feb 2023
SAS today (24NOV22) announced service resumption at New York JFK, last served until September 1990. The Star Alliance member from 09FEB23 will operate 5 weekly Copenhagen – New York JFK route with Airbus A321neo LR, switching to 1 daily with Airbus A330-300 from 26MAR23. Following schedule is effective 26MAR23.
