Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: An appointment worth celebrating: Qué viva Sonia

In a week of thankfulness, here’s another thing worth some gratitude: The appointment of Sonia Rodriguez True to the Yakima County Superior Court bench. She was formally sworn in as the court’s first Latina judge Nov. 10, replacing retiring Judge Gayle Harthcock. “I came as a stranger to...
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water

The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
YAKIMA, WA
mega993online.com

Ready to Adopt? Free Dog Day at The Yakima Humane Society

Abandoning dogs is a real problem that is happening daily at this point and the Yakima Humane Society is past full capacity. Just today they received 24 new dogs and are literally, "bursting at the seams" so tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 there will be another special adoption event happening all day.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Joanna Ellen Poole-Swanson, 87

Joanna Ellen Poole-Swanson, 87, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Claire Helene Powell, 89

Claire Helene Powell, 89, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 18. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Roger A. Hayes, 82

Roger Allen Hayes, 82, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Thankful: Family who fled Russian-invaded Ukraine finds warm welcome in Yakima

Though today will be the Trokhyms’ first Thanksgiving, the family undoubtedly knows what it means to be thankful. On Feb. 24, Russian troops violently invaded their homeland with ground and air assaults. Civilian areas, including residential neighborhoods, were bombed. Roman, 44, and Iryna Trokhym, 41, were out of town...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Alfreda T. Miranda-Sanchez, 49

Alfreda T. Miranda-Sanchez, 49, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 14. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Marilyn J. Kelly, 80

Marilyn Jean Kelly, 80, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 15. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ralph D. Walker, 85

Ralph Dean Walker, 85, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 17. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Emma Jane Kuma, 100

Emma Jane Kuma, 100, of Selah died Sunday, Nov. 20, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Evelyn J. Sprague, 80

Evelyn Jean Sprague, 80, of Selah died Saturday, Nov. 19, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Retha "Lorrene" Lemaster, 94

Retha "Lorrene" Lemaster, 94, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letha Arlena Schacher-Pue, 89

Letha Arlena Schacher-Pue, 89, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 18. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Richard Bona, 84

Richard "Dick" Bona, 84, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 11, at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

John M. McKelheer, 79

John Marvin McKelheer, 79, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 17. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA

