Yakima Herald Republic
Get to know your neighbor: Rosie Saldaña, artistic director of Tieton Arts and Humanities
Leer en Español.Artist Rosie Saldaña connects people through her work as the artistic director at Tieton Arts and Humanities. Saldaña’s great-grandparents immigrated to the United States from Mexico, seeking opportunities for their families. After graduating from East Valley High School, Saldaña earned a bachelor’s degree in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: An appointment worth celebrating: Qué viva Sonia
In a week of thankfulness, here’s another thing worth some gratitude: The appointment of Sonia Rodriguez True to the Yakima County Superior Court bench. She was formally sworn in as the court’s first Latina judge Nov. 10, replacing retiring Judge Gayle Harthcock. “I came as a stranger to...
7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water
The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
mega993online.com
Ready to Adopt? Free Dog Day at The Yakima Humane Society
Abandoning dogs is a real problem that is happening daily at this point and the Yakima Humane Society is past full capacity. Just today they received 24 new dogs and are literally, "bursting at the seams" so tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 there will be another special adoption event happening all day.
Tri-Cities organization aims to open 140-acre veterans’ ranch
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Near Rattlesnake Mountain, 20 minutes north of Benton City, is a project in the works to help veterans and their families. “I retired about 20 years ago from the US army and in 2016 we decided to actually start a nonprofit and that’s where Friends of Disabled Veterans was started,” Founder and CEO Brian Moore said....
Yakima Herald Republic
Joanna Ellen Poole-Swanson, 87
Joanna Ellen Poole-Swanson, 87, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
ifiberone.com
Scammer posing as country music artist Cole Swindell, convinces pair to illegally enter home in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg police say two people who believed they were actually talking to a famous country music singer fell for a scammer's scheme when they were detained by police for unlawfully entering a home last Thursday night. Police officials say a homeowner living on Pfenning Road was notified by...
Yakima Herald Republic
Claire Helene Powell, 89
Claire Helene Powell, 89, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 18. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Roger A. Hayes, 82
Roger Allen Hayes, 82, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Thankful: Family who fled Russian-invaded Ukraine finds warm welcome in Yakima
Though today will be the Trokhyms’ first Thanksgiving, the family undoubtedly knows what it means to be thankful. On Feb. 24, Russian troops violently invaded their homeland with ground and air assaults. Civilian areas, including residential neighborhoods, were bombed. Roman, 44, and Iryna Trokhym, 41, were out of town...
Yakima Herald Republic
Alfreda T. Miranda-Sanchez, 49
Alfreda T. Miranda-Sanchez, 49, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 14. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
Inflation drives high demand for help at Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive in Tri-Cities
Cars began lining up before dawn.
Yakima Herald Republic
Marilyn J. Kelly, 80
Marilyn Jean Kelly, 80, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 15. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Ralph D. Walker, 85
Ralph Dean Walker, 85, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 17. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Emma Jane Kuma, 100
Emma Jane Kuma, 100, of Selah died Sunday, Nov. 20, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Evelyn J. Sprague, 80
Evelyn Jean Sprague, 80, of Selah died Saturday, Nov. 19, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Retha "Lorrene" Lemaster, 94
Retha "Lorrene" Lemaster, 94, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letha Arlena Schacher-Pue, 89
Letha Arlena Schacher-Pue, 89, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 18. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Richard Bona, 84
Richard "Dick" Bona, 84, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 11, at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
John M. McKelheer, 79
John Marvin McKelheer, 79, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 17. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
