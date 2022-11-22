Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its December 2022 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. Through Dec. 11 – “MOVE: Mobility and Migration,” featuring art that explores how movement shapes the world, and “Check Me Out: Artwork from the Educational Materials Collection,” at Ohio Wesleyan’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky, St., Delaware. “MOVE” coincides with OWU’s new first-year seminar, “How to Change Your World.” For 2022, the seminar is exploring “Move: Mobility, Migration, and Belonging,” with the art exhibit showcasing how people, animals, and things move and the potential conflicts of migration. “Check Me Out” features two collections of photographs – “Landscapes” and “People, Places, Things” – with copies that can be signed out for patrons to enjoy first-hand works by Kristin Capp, Lucien Clergue, Donna Ferrato, and more. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed for Thanksgiving break from Nov. 19-28. The Ross is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit owu.edu/ross for more information.

