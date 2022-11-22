Read full article on original website
Survey Seeks Delaware Resident Input On The Olentangy Riverfront
How do you use the Olentangy River? What would you like to see along the Riverfront?. The City of Delaware is asking for your help in illustrating a vision for this valuable community asset. All residents are encouraged to take a brief survey using this link. Your involvement is vital, so you have an opportunity to join in and help shape the future of Delaware.
December Events At OWU
Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its December 2022 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. Through Dec. 11 – “MOVE: Mobility and Migration,” featuring art that explores how movement shapes the world, and “Check Me Out: Artwork from the Educational Materials Collection,” at Ohio Wesleyan’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky, St., Delaware. “MOVE” coincides with OWU’s new first-year seminar, “How to Change Your World.” For 2022, the seminar is exploring “Move: Mobility, Migration, and Belonging,” with the art exhibit showcasing how people, animals, and things move and the potential conflicts of migration. “Check Me Out” features two collections of photographs – “Landscapes” and “People, Places, Things” – with copies that can be signed out for patrons to enjoy first-hand works by Kristin Capp, Lucien Clergue, Donna Ferrato, and more. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed for Thanksgiving break from Nov. 19-28. The Ross is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit owu.edu/ross for more information.
Celebrate The Holidays By Experiencing Wildlights At The Columbus Zoo
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is transforming into a winter wonderland with millions of LED lights and holiday magic for everyone! One of Central Ohio’s most cherished family-friendly traditions, Wildlights, efficiently powered by AEP Ohio, will be open for guests on Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Columbus Zoo members are invited to enjoy early access for Member Night on Thursday, November 17, 2022, while a Sensory-Friendly Light Stroll is available on Tuesday, November 15 to offer a modified experienced for guests who might prefer a less stimulating environment with reduced sounds and visual stimulation.
New Ramen Restaurant Opening Soon In Downtown Delaware
Downtown Delaware’s options for dining are expanding soon. Fittingly, the next to arrive comes the day after Thanksgiving. In an announcement on social media, Yokai Ramen Bistro has announced that it will be opening its doors on Friday, November 25. The location of the new restaurant is 48 North...
Public Meetings Scheduled For Proposed 2023 Delaware Budget
Delaware City Manager Tom Homan has presented a 2023 operating budget that continues to fund and invest in the City of Delaware, focusing on those areas identified by City Council that achieve its four-part mission of Safe City, Great Community, Effective Government and Healthy Economy. But Homan cautioned that the...
AARP Grant-Funded Work At Unity Park Begins
Enhancements at Unity Park being funded by a $15,000 grant from AARP Ohio began this month. The grant is paying for a fitness loop and equipment, age-friendly benches, programming space, a shade structure and safety lighting at the park located at 50 Ross Street. Through community outreach, City of Delaware...
Holidays In Powell Returns On December 3
As the official kickoff to the holiday season for the City of Powell, the annual Holidays in Powell will be held Saturday, December 3, in Village Green Park. The Powell Chamber of Commerce will host Santa’s Gift Shop, a craft fair of handmade holiday gifts, from 12-7 PM in the Powell Municipal Building’s Council chambers. From 4-9 PM, take a free horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown Powell starting and ending in Village Green Park.
Fall Road Trip: Toy Hospitals And Dinosaurs At COSI
This year, we’re adding a handful of Fall Road Trip ideas to our usual staple of Summer Road Trips. Each provides Delaware Countians with an easy day trip idea that features something unique and different. As always, we remind our readers that Delaware County itself if full of interesting...
ODOT Construction Report For Week Beginning November 13
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on November 13.
Pulitzer Prize Finalist Author To Visit Delaware County
Tommy Orange is the award-winning author of New York Times bestselling novel There There. He will speak at Orange Branch Library on November 12; reserve your free seat now. In a highly engaging “fireside chat,” author Tommy Orange will delve into his writing process, including the themes of Native American culture and history that inform his works. A thoughtful, measured speaker, Orange will share his thoughts on his craft and his experience as a debut novelist with frankness and humor. Join us at the Orange Branch Library for this free, after-hours event for the community.
Locust Curve Park To Receive Improvements Due To NatureWorks Grant
On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz awarded $1.7 million in grants to support dozens of new outdoor recreation projects in local communities across the state. Those projects included one in Delaware County. “We are excited to help communities all over...
Panda Express May Be Coming To Delaware
Central Delaware County fans of casual Chinese American cuisine take heart – your trips to Polaris Parkway or Marion may soon be a thing of the past. The City of Delaware Planning Commission approved a request Wednesday by Heights Venture Architects for a Combined Perliminary and Final Development Plan for a new Panda Express restaurant located on a bit over an acre of land at 1400 Sunbury Road in Delaware.
Fall Road Trip: Celebrate The Centennial Of The ‘Shoe
This year, we’re adding a handful of Fall Road Trip ideas to our usual staple of Summer Road Trips. Each provides Delaware Countians with an easy day trip idea that features something unique and different. As always, we remind our readers that Delaware County itself if full of interesting things to see and do.
Bald Eagle Survey Notes Reduction In Increases Due To Avian Flu In Ohio, Delaware County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has issued an update on bald eagle nesting surveys conducted in 2022. In the spring, the ODNR Division of Wildlife completed its annual survey. The survey consists of flying five blocks that are roughly 10 square miles each and looking for eagle nests in woodlots and along rivers. Two of the blocks, which are located around Sandusky Bay (Ottawa/Sandusky counties) on Lake Erie and Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area (Trumbull County) in northeastern Ohio, are flown every year, while the other three are rotated every year.
Powell Commission To Review Sketch Plan For New OSU Ambulatory Care Facility
On Wednesday, the Powell Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a sketch plan review for the proposed Phase One of an ambulatory care medical facility for The Ohio State University. The facility would be located at 3315 Royal Belfast Boulevard in a Planned Commercial (PC) Zoning district. It would sit...
OhioHealth Signs Climate Pledge To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Special to 1808Delaware (emphasis added) OhioHealth was celebrated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) on November 10 for pledging ongoing action to decarbonize the health care sector and make health care facilities more resilient to the effects of climate change.
Hayes Thespians Staging Almost, Maine Tonight And Tomorrow
There’s nothing like a good play done by a good cast. That’s what is in store tonight and tomorrow as the Delaware Hayes Thespian Troupe stages Almost, Maine, a collection of nine short plays that explore love and loss in a mythical, remote almost-town called Almost, Maine. The...
Westerville Police, Mayor’s Court Complete Move To New Justice Center
The City of Westerville has completed renovation and expansion of a former commercial building at 229 Huber Village Boulevard into its new Justice Center. In a social media post, the City announced that all operation of the new City operations moved into the new facility this past Saturday, October 29. The $17 million building was designed to include all aspects of Police operations.
New County Health Commissioner Chosen
Special to 1808Delaware from Delaware Public Health District. Last week, the Board of Health voted to approve the hiring of Garrett Guillozet as the next Health Commissioner of the Delaware Public Health District. Guillozet has over 17 years of direct experience in local public health, including most recently serving as...
Efforts To Enhance Wildlife Areas In The Buckeye State, Delaware County
Across the country, non-native and invasive species can wreak havoc on wildlife habitat, creating a monoculture that offers little diversity in structure, food and cover type. Wild turkeys and many other wildlife species thrive in habitats diverse in both structure and plant species. An ongoing agreement between the NWTF and the Ohio Division of Wildlife is bolstering wildlife habitat by targeting these non-native invasive plant and undesirable woody species on public wildlife areas.
