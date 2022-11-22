Schools, Sheriffs, and Syringes: State Plans Vary for Spending $26B in Opioid Settlement Funds

Read full article on original website
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending November 23, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for Cobb County and statewide for the two-week period ending November 23, 2022. Cobb County. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5902451Moderately HighDecreasing.
Can Warnock or Walker win over the 81,000 Georgians who voted for the Libertarian in November?
By Ray Glier, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. What is to become of the 81,278 voters who marked their ballots for Libertarian Chase Oliver in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race? Will those voters return to the polls for the Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker?
Voting rights advocates, Democrats urge voters to cast a ballot early and avoid mailing it in
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Democratic-leaning groups are urging Georgians to cast their ballots in person if they can for the Dec. 6 runoff election. “As you know, the mail is slow,” reads a recent email from the Gwinnett...
Dense fog advisory issued for Cobb and other GA counties for Saturday morning
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Cobb County in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday morning, November 26, 2022. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and. Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Tonight…. “A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of central and east.
