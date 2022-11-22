Schools, Sheriffs, and Syringes: State Plans Vary for Spending $26B in Opioid Settlement Funds

By Ray Glier, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. What is to become of the 81,278 voters who marked their ballots for Libertarian Chase Oliver in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race? Will those voters return to the polls for the Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker?

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO