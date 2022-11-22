Read full article on original website
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
roi-nj.com
Gebroe-Hammer trades 33-unit workforce-housing apartment building in Passaic for $5.35M
A 33-unit early 20th century midrise apartment building in Passaic recently sold for $5.35 million according to a Thursday announcement from Gebroe-Hammer Associates Senior Vice President Debbie Pomerantz. Pomerantz represented the seller, GMX LLC, and procured the unnamed buyer, a private investor, in the trade. Located at 40-44 Fourth St.,...
roi-nj.com
UniPro buys 207,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Hillside for $30M
UniPro International Uniforms, which specializes in uniforms and accessories for law enforcement and security and transportation, has purchased 1319 N. Broad St. in Hillside, a 207,000-square-foot, free-standing industrial building, for $30 million. UniPro, which is headquartered in Irvington, purchased the building from Sam Kirschenbaum of AH Realty Associates. Zimmel Associates...
roi-nj.com
Rail at Bound Brook: Denholtz, Redwood to build 143-unit Class A multifamily project
Denholtz Properties and Redwood Real Estate Group announced Monday plans to build the Rail at Bound Brook, a 143-unit Class A multifamily community. Construction on the project, which will be located at 100 Hamilton St., is scheduled to begin by the end of 2022, with an estimated completion in the second quarter of 2024.
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
goleader.com
Cranford Introduces Redevelopment PILOTS
CRANFORD — After more than a year of discussion and debate, the Cranford Committee voted Tuesday to approve the first reading of two ordinances that would seek to grant tax abatements to two major redevelopment projects (one at 750 Walnut Street and the other at South and Chestnut) slated to be constructed within the boundaries of the township.
Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes
Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
Riverside Oval in Paterson gets first renovation in nearly 100 years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — What doesn’t need a little love after 100 years? Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Congressman Bill Pascrell and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at Riverside Oval, where they debuted the park’s first renovations in nearly 100 years. The project was funded by a Community Development Block Grant. The […]
News 12
Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving
A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
roi-nj.com
Newark Winter Village returns to Mulberry Commons, to open Friday
Newark Winter Village, a festive event at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, will open Friday and then run Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 31. City officials said visitors of all ages can enjoy ice skating, go-karts, various games and activities, an open-air holiday marketplace featuring local vendors, and cozy heated private igloos to enjoy hot cocoa and treats. There also will be many “Instagram-worthy” photo ops available throughout the winter village.
roi-nj.com
Neighborhood Investment Program: 4 Newark organizations to share more than $725K
The first four Newark community organizations selected to participate in the Neighborhood Investment Program, an initiative aimed at strengthening the city’s commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19, were announced Tuesday. The four groups will share in $731,505 in funding that was approved by...
roi-nj.com
Best Banks to Work For: Peapack-Gladstone, Manasquan, Lakeland make list
Three New Jersey banks — Peapack-Gladstone, Manasquan and Lakeland — were listed among the Best Banks to Work For in the country by American Banker, which released its list Tuesday. American Banker, which partners with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive...
roi-nj.com
Franklin in Bergen County debuts full suite of 5-star indoor amenities
A full suite of five-star amenities have been unveiled at the Franklin, the brand-new luxury rental building in Bergen County’s borough of Franklin Lakes, according to a Thursday announcement from Adoni Property Group. Adoni said the professionally designed spaces have been planned to provide the type of social and...
therealdeal.com
KKR dumps Manhattan office plans
KKR is the latest firm to bail on office plans as the sector continues to be shaped by remote work. The private equity giant was looking at 300,000 square feet at Tishman Speyer’s 341 Ninth Avenue in West Chelsea Insider reported. The firm was considering the space near its Hudson Yards headquarters for possible consolidation of its other Manhattan office spaces, but has since scrapped its plans.
10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In NJ
Alpine has officially been dethroned as the most expensive zip code in the US. According to an annual report by Property Shark, the Bergen County town dropped from the top spot for the Garden State to the second, as Deal comes in hot with a $2.3 million median home price.
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
New Jersey Globe
In final hours, Hackensack seeks grant for five new firefighters
Just before the deadline on Saturday, Hackensack announced that they had applied of a federal grant that would allow them to hirer five new firefighters under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Act, down from the twelve they had initially been able to get. The city’s down-to-the-wire...
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
