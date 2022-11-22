ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WKBW-TV

Showers arrive overnight into Black Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered mainly light rain showers move through Western New York Friday morning. Sunshine returns Saturday. MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s. AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s. SATURDAY. MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s. AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50. SUNDAY. MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s. AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

