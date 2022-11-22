Read full article on original website
foxsportstexarkana.com
Lady Hawks comeback in the 4th quarter to beat Center
The Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks came back from a 7-point 4th quarter deficit to defeat the Canter Lady Rough Riders 47-44 in their third and final game at the Longview Tournament Tuesday. The Lady Hawks (4-4) finished the tournament with 1 win and two loses. The Lady Hawks were led...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Pleasant Grove Hawks boys basketball team opens season with loss at Jefferson
The Pleasant Grove Hawks boys varsity basketball team opened their 2022-2023 season with 61-33 loss at Jefferson Tuesday. The Hawks were led by Prinston Vaughn who scored 9 points. Vaughn was also 4-for-4 from the charity stripe and he drained a three. Grayson Reddon chipped in with 7 points and Ben Bircker and Trevon Ellis each contributed with 6 points each.
steelcountrybee.com
Tigers come from behind to take Area Championship
The Daingerfield Tigers are Area Champions after coming from behind to defeat DeKalb, 29-22 on Nov. 18. The win sets ...
Rusk, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
Mix 93.1
Tyree Campbell Working At Papa Johns In Tyler, Texas Deserves This Recognition
Honestly, if only two people read this article I'd be really happy. Those two people are Tyree Campbell and the manager or general manager of the Papa Johns Pizza location on S. Broadway near Walmart in Tyler, Texas. It's extremely rare I write an article that is so targeted, hopefully, though you'll continue reading and feel inspired by this young man, Tyree Campbell.
A Time the Hallsville, TX DQ Forgot to Add Something Important to its Blizzards
OK, so EVERYONE makes mistakes from time to time, so obviously this is utterly forgivable. Especially when we're talking about one of our most beloved Texas restaurants--Dairy Queen. At the same time, we're talking about DAIRY Queen. Ya know...dairy--as in ice cream, for example?. So just imagine the surprise of...
Winnsboro ISD student to perform with band at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A Winnsboro Independent School District student will be performing with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year. Logan Foster secured a spot with the band, and he will be playing the clarinet. About 185 high school students were chosen for the band, which included musicians, […]
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Completes Cancer Center at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has completed construction of the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler, Texas. A Cottonwood Development project, the 85,000-square-foot research facility is located on the CHRISTUS® Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler campus and will now provide outpatient care to surrounding communities. To celebrate the completion, CHRISTUS® Trinity Mother Frances held a ribbon cutting & blessing ceremony for their tenant spaces, attended by CHRISTUS® leadership, local, state, and federal officials, and clergy members. McCarthy broke ground on the project in May 2021.
Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale
TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
inforney.com
Texans in 23 counties, including Smith County, receive free turkeys
Families served by Texas Water Utilities are receiving Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this week for Thanksgiving, as part of the company’s Project Wishbone program. Launched in 2012, Project Wishbone provides access to a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Water Utilities customers who may not be able to afford one. This year,...
KTBS
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on January 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty...
Texas College Getting Ready to Perform with Mariah Carey at Thanksgiving Parade
Thanksgiving has many traditions and one of the oldest ones is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One Texas school is getting ready for a big performance to close out the 2022 parade. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is something we all have on in the background on Thanksgiving Day at...
2 Adults, 2 Children Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)
Kilgore Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured two adults and two children. The crash happened on Monday evening on the northbound lanes of State Highway 135.
KLTV
Ben Wheeler VFD Follow Up
East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller says ridership is up. “We’ve seen a lot of the traffic come back to pre-COVID levels. We have three flights, the overnight flight, it leaves every morning full, and the evening flights are doing good,” Miller said. Bullard VFD, Christus...
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
KLTV
Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays near I-20 and SH 110. Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20. There is currently...
Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
Officials looking for missing Tyler man last seen in September
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler are looking for a missing 51-year-old who was last seen in late September. According to Tyler Police, Edward Forrest Roddy, is a Black male, about 5’11”, 150 pounds, bald with a graying goatee, a neck tattoo that says “Shaneka” and has his ears pierced. He has a surgical […]
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades
East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
