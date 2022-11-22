ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

foxsportstexarkana.com

Lady Hawks comeback in the 4th quarter to beat Center

The Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks came back from a 7-point 4th quarter deficit to defeat the Canter Lady Rough Riders 47-44 in their third and final game at the Longview Tournament Tuesday. The Lady Hawks (4-4) finished the tournament with 1 win and two loses. The Lady Hawks were led...
PLEASANT GROVE, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Pleasant Grove Hawks boys basketball team opens season with loss at Jefferson

The Pleasant Grove Hawks boys varsity basketball team opened their 2022-2023 season with 61-33 loss at Jefferson Tuesday. The Hawks were led by Prinston Vaughn who scored 9 points. Vaughn was also 4-for-4 from the charity stripe and he drained a three. Grayson Reddon chipped in with 7 points and Ben Bircker and Trevon Ellis each contributed with 6 points each.
PLEASANT GROVE, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Rusk, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Kilgore High School basketball team will have a game with Rusk High School on November 22, 2022, 17:15:00.
RUSK, TX
Mix 93.1

Tyree Campbell Working At Papa Johns In Tyler, Texas Deserves This Recognition

Honestly, if only two people read this article I'd be really happy. Those two people are Tyree Campbell and the manager or general manager of the Papa Johns Pizza location on S. Broadway near Walmart in Tyler, Texas. It's extremely rare I write an article that is so targeted, hopefully, though you'll continue reading and feel inspired by this young man, Tyree Campbell.
TYLER, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Completes Cancer Center at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has completed construction of the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler, Texas. A Cottonwood Development project, the 85,000-square-foot research facility is located on the CHRISTUS® Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler campus and will now provide outpatient care to surrounding communities. To celebrate the completion, CHRISTUS® Trinity Mother Frances held a ribbon cutting & blessing ceremony for their tenant spaces, attended by CHRISTUS® leadership, local, state, and federal officials, and clergy members. McCarthy broke ground on the project in May 2021.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
LINDALE, TX
inforney.com

Texans in 23 counties, including Smith County, receive free turkeys

Families served by Texas Water Utilities are receiving Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this week for Thanksgiving, as part of the company’s Project Wishbone program. Launched in 2012, Project Wishbone provides access to a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Water Utilities customers who may not be able to afford one. This year,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Ben Wheeler VFD Follow Up

East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller says ridership is up. “We’ve seen a lot of the traffic come back to pre-COVID levels. We have three flights, the overnight flight, it leaves every morning full, and the evening flights are doing good,” Miller said. Bullard VFD, Christus...
BEN WHEELER, TX
KLTV

Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays near I-20 and SH 110. Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20. There is currently...
HIDEAWAY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

2022 East Texas Christmas Parades

East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
TYLER, TX

