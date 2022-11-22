Read full article on original website
Related
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut's high electricity costs are a nagging problem. What will it take to fix it?
Despite the shock of a nearly 50–percent increase in electric prices announced by Connecticut’s two largest utilities last week, ratepayers in the Constitution State are no strangers to paying more for electricity — a nagging problem that experts and state leaders say could take up to a decade or more to solve.
CT Department of Transportation to get a new leader
Garrett Eucalitto will replace Joseph J. Giulietti as commissioner of the CT Department of Transportation, Gov. Lamont announced.
I95 Rock
Attorney General Investigating CT Internet Service Provider, Nutmeg State Ranks Top 10 For Speed
According to FOX 61, CT Attorney General William Tong is investigating Optimum Cable after hundreds of complaints from CT residents. Altice is the parent company to Optimum, the one Tong will be looking into. His office made the announcement on Monday. Ton released a statement that read:. Customers have a...
Fixing bridges, improving roads — Connecticut’s potential next transportation commissioner outlines projects
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Transportation Director Joe Giulietti is retiring at the age of 70, ending a career that has spanned five decades and placed him at the helm for four years. Giulietti, who is known for his love of trains, said the agency never stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. “And I’m talking every […]
CT essential worker bonuses on Monday’s special session agenda
In a special session Monday, the CT General Assembly will also address an extension of the gas tax holiday and additional energy assistance.
People in Connecticut don’t know how to pronounce ‘Connecticut,’ according to Google
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People are Googling how to pronounce Connecticut more and more, according to the search giant. And leading the charge is none other than the Constitution State itself. The only other state with enough searches to appear on Google’s records is New York. The data shows search data since 2004. In […]
Connecticut attorney general launches probe into Optimum Altice internet
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has launched an investigation into Optimum Altice for allegedly misrepresenting its internet services. The announcement Monday comes after his office received nearly 500 consumer complaints about slow internet and hidden fees going back to 2017. “The overwhelming number of complaints relate to consumers who have...
Connecticut’s revenue outpaces fixed cost growth
Connecticut has reversed a structural imbalance in its budget, with revenue growth now outpacing the growth of fixed costs. The post Connecticut’s revenue outpaces fixed cost growth appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
DoingItLocal
GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
CT essential worker relief caught in debate over who owes ‘heroes’
CT essential workers waiting to learn if they’ll receive $1,000 bonuses are stuck in a debate between Gov. Ned Lamont, businesses and labor.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process
Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
Connecticut must continue to feed all kids in school
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and it is one of the most wholesome days of the year: so many of us cook, eat and spend precious time with our loved ones. But it is also a day when the inequities in our community are abundantly clear: there are those who have food to eat, and there are […]
WTNH.com
Caffeine, alcohol make-up 1/3 of Conn. residents’ daily fluid intake: Study
Conn. (WTNH) — A new study found that Connecticut residents take an extra liking to both caffeine and alcohol — making up 1/3 of their daily fluid intake. The study, commissioned by DrugGenius.com, found that 30% of the average Nutmegger’s daily fluid intake is made up of booze and coffee, which is the same as the national average.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023
When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses
(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
Survey: 74% of Connecticut teachers want to leave profession, up dramatically from last year
As students prepare for a long Thanksgiving weekend, a new survey released Tuesday warned that most Connecticut teachers want to leave the profession due to “burnout,” low pay and “excessive mandates.”
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 1