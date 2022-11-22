ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

EastEnders: Janine last episode (air date)

A great exit for me would be for Janine to think Mick and Linda are dead following the car crash only for them to surprise her and turn up having called the police then a wild police chase occurs, like her previous exits. Really disappointed her current stint is so...
digitalspy.com

Frasier's Kelsey Grammer reveals why co-star refuses to play Niles again in revival

Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer has revealed why his co-star David Hyde Pierce will not return to play Niles again in the show’s revival. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People. He also opened up about how Pierce’s absence...
digitalspy.com

EE: which characters wouldn’t you mind returning as a recast?

Some characters are too iconic to recast but other past characters could probably return if the original actor/actress didn’t want to come back. I’d be ok with a little mo and Zoe recast. It’s been long enough that they could look a bit different and I personally didn’t feel like either were ‘iconic’ characters. But I do think their characters would benefit and enhance current storylines.
digitalspy.com

Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: Part 7

Mandy was supposedly one of the most hated tv characters during her first stint, but after watching the classic episodes I found that she was actually an interesting character and her homelessness with Aidan was so realistic and tackled a very common problem in this country. Posts: 28,011. Forum Member.
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set

Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who's final Jodie Whittaker episode broke a huge record

Jodie Whittaker's final episode on Doctor Who, last month's 'The Power of the Doctor', broke a big TV record when it aired. While you think it might have to do with viewing figures, it's actually to do with an actor who appeared in one short scene. William Russell reprised his...
digitalspy.com

EE - Will we get any surprise returns over the festive season?

Please don't tell me it's only going to be Ricky to tie in with Janine's exit. Hopefully we get an unconfirmed surprise return. The Christmas eve surprise return is a bitbif a tradition now. This year I wouldn't be surprised if they try and reunite the Carter's before Mick leaves....
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing Week 10 Discussion Thread - Sat 26 Nov @ 7.15pm & Sun 27 Nov @ 6pm

I'm looking forward to tonight. The competition always gets more serious after Blackpool, and this week almost feels like the beginning of the end. I'm hoping for a good show on my birthday weekend, and really hope Hamza (my fave) doesn't go home on my birthday tomorrow! (Yes I know that it's recorded tonight, and I will probably look at the spoiler, especially if I am worried about him).
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale airs surprise proposal in Mack and Charity storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday night's episode (November 24). Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd popped the question to Charity Dingle in the show's latest episode. Mack made his impulsive decision as he struggled with the revelation that Chloe Harris is pregnant with his baby. Thursday night's episode saw Mack become worried when...
digitalspy.com

Corrie. Thursday 24th November, at 8pm. If I Had a Hammer.

Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion - on a Thursday. Hope steals a hammer from Tyrone's tool box and hides her cash in a tin in a cupboard. In the school corridor, Hope approaches a couple of year 11 girls and tells them that she'll be giving a reading from the John Stape book later.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale: Biggest mistakes to date.

Not having Lorraine and Carol Nelson, as victims of the plane crash. Not having Jayesha and Sangeeta Parmar as victims of the plane crash. Not having The Marsden family as victims of the storm (Ronnie, Frances, Ali and Elaine) Killing off Vic Windsor - left a huge gap on the...
digitalspy.com

EE fans threaten to switch off because of unbearable script

EastEnders fans have threatened to switch off because of the unbearable script regarding the World Cup football. Do any of you agree with this?. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20545470/eastenders-fans-threaten-to-boycott-soap/. I think they have taken it too far with the football talk but im still watching. 4 tweets is barely fans threatening to switch off,...
digitalspy.com

Corrie - Mary

I actually believe Patti Clare is a decent actress. However, oh my good God, what have the producers/writers done to the character of Mary? Every appearance is cringingly awful. I’m presuming the powers that be consider her funny but it’s just so bad I almost have to look away. This play nonsense is totally horrendous to sit through.
digitalspy.com

Deceased actors who should of won an Oscar in their career

*Not counting the lifetime achievement, honorary or humanitarian Oscar. Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- MrMarple wrote: ». Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- Angela Lansbury. Agnes Moorehead. Thelma Ritter. Montgomery Clift. It's kinda sad all...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks casts Izzie Yip as Honour's niece Shing Lin

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks psychologist Honour Chen-Williams welcomes her niece Shing Lin to the village over Christmas. It's now confirmed that Izzie Yip will play the newcomer, who turns up with her parents Mei Lian and Meng Chye in the hope of raising Mason Chen-Williams's spirits. However, the excitement of...

