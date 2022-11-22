Read full article on original website
EastEnders: Janine last episode (air date)
A great exit for me would be for Janine to think Mick and Linda are dead following the car crash only for them to surprise her and turn up having called the police then a wild police chase occurs, like her previous exits. Really disappointed her current stint is so...
Frasier's Kelsey Grammer reveals why co-star refuses to play Niles again in revival
Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer has revealed why his co-star David Hyde Pierce will not return to play Niles again in the show’s revival. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People. He also opened up about how Pierce’s absence...
EE is fantastic at the moment. We just really need some dynamic older characters
Watching EE classic episodes and it struck me how much I miss the dynamic of older characters. Frank, Pat, Peggy, Roy were prob peak EE characters for me. Roy especially was so underrated. He was fantastic and really a part of the shows DNA in its heyday. Terry and Irene...
EE: which characters wouldn’t you mind returning as a recast?
Some characters are too iconic to recast but other past characters could probably return if the original actor/actress didn’t want to come back. I’d be ok with a little mo and Zoe recast. It’s been long enough that they could look a bit different and I personally didn’t feel like either were ‘iconic’ characters. But I do think their characters would benefit and enhance current storylines.
Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: Part 7
Mandy was supposedly one of the most hated tv characters during her first stint, but after watching the classic episodes I found that she was actually an interesting character and her homelessness with Aidan was so realistic and tackled a very common problem in this country. Posts: 28,011. Forum Member.
A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin claims he was “pushed aside” by show after cancer diagnosis
A Place in The Sun host Jonnie Irwin has spoken out against the Channel 4 show as he claims he was "pushed aside" after his cancer diagnosis. Earlier in November, Irwin, who presents A Place in The Sun and Escape to the Country, revealed he has stage four terminal cancer.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
Doctor Who's final Jodie Whittaker episode broke a huge record
Jodie Whittaker's final episode on Doctor Who, last month's 'The Power of the Doctor', broke a big TV record when it aired. While you think it might have to do with viewing figures, it's actually to do with an actor who appeared in one short scene. William Russell reprised his...
EE - Will we get any surprise returns over the festive season?
Please don't tell me it's only going to be Ricky to tie in with Janine's exit. Hopefully we get an unconfirmed surprise return. The Christmas eve surprise return is a bitbif a tradition now. This year I wouldn't be surprised if they try and reunite the Carter's before Mick leaves....
Strictly Come Dancing Week 10 Discussion Thread - Sat 26 Nov @ 7.15pm & Sun 27 Nov @ 6pm
I'm looking forward to tonight. The competition always gets more serious after Blackpool, and this week almost feels like the beginning of the end. I'm hoping for a good show on my birthday weekend, and really hope Hamza (my fave) doesn't go home on my birthday tomorrow! (Yes I know that it's recorded tonight, and I will probably look at the spoiler, especially if I am worried about him).
Emmerdale airs surprise proposal in Mack and Charity storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday night's episode (November 24). Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd popped the question to Charity Dingle in the show's latest episode. Mack made his impulsive decision as he struggled with the revelation that Chloe Harris is pregnant with his baby. Thursday night's episode saw Mack become worried when...
Corrie. Thursday 24th November, at 8pm. If I Had a Hammer.
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion - on a Thursday. Hope steals a hammer from Tyrone's tool box and hides her cash in a tin in a cupboard. In the school corridor, Hope approaches a couple of year 11 girls and tells them that she'll be giving a reading from the John Stape book later.
Emmerdale: Biggest mistakes to date.
Not having Lorraine and Carol Nelson, as victims of the plane crash. Not having Jayesha and Sangeeta Parmar as victims of the plane crash. Not having The Marsden family as victims of the storm (Ronnie, Frances, Ali and Elaine) Killing off Vic Windsor - left a huge gap on the...
EE fans threaten to switch off because of unbearable script
EastEnders fans have threatened to switch off because of the unbearable script regarding the World Cup football. Do any of you agree with this?. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20545470/eastenders-fans-threaten-to-boycott-soap/. I think they have taken it too far with the football talk but im still watching. 4 tweets is barely fans threatening to switch off,...
Corrie - Mary
I actually believe Patti Clare is a decent actress. However, oh my good God, what have the producers/writers done to the character of Mary? Every appearance is cringingly awful. I’m presuming the powers that be consider her funny but it’s just so bad I almost have to look away. This play nonsense is totally horrendous to sit through.
Emmerdale : Thursday the 24/11/22 - " You'd better come home, Speedy Gonzales..."
Heavy rain all day today, here.... My old pile has been creaking and banging like a Galleon under full sail!. Ooo ooooo I went to the new village bakery again today . Heavy rain all day today, here.... My old pile has been creaking and banging like a Galleon under...
Stranger Things' Duffer brothers reveal season 5's ending idea was originally planned for season 2
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer are hard at work putting together the fifth and final season of the Netflix science-fiction show. But as it it turns out, the ending is something that they originally planned for season 2. Speaking at WGFestival, the brothers discussed the success of the...
Deceased actors who should of won an Oscar in their career
*Not counting the lifetime achievement, honorary or humanitarian Oscar. Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- MrMarple wrote: ». Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- Angela Lansbury. Agnes Moorehead. Thelma Ritter. Montgomery Clift. It's kinda sad all...
Hollyoaks casts Izzie Yip as Honour's niece Shing Lin
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks psychologist Honour Chen-Williams welcomes her niece Shing Lin to the village over Christmas. It's now confirmed that Izzie Yip will play the newcomer, who turns up with her parents Mei Lian and Meng Chye in the hope of raising Mason Chen-Williams's spirits. However, the excitement of...
