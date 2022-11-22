ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

Rain, snow wraps up in southeast New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow continues across southeast New Mexico tonight, but will be wrapping up through Saturday morning. Warmer and drier weather returns this weekend. This winter storm didn’t quite deliver the expected snowfall totals across parts of southeast New Mexico, especially in the Pecos River...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Rain, snow showers continue in southeast New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pretty strong storm continues this evening for parts of southeastern NM bringing rain and snow showers particularly southeast of Roswell. Winter storm warnings are still in effect through Saturday morning for the Sacramento Mountains where already 5-8″ fell. More scattered activity is expected through the overnight period into early Saturday with […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Winter storm continues through Friday with heavy snow possible

A winter storm is moving through New Mexico this Thanksgiving. The heaviest of the snow will begin to fall tonight across southeast New Mexico where travel may become dangerous Friday. A mix of rain and snow has fallen this Thanksgiving across parts of northern, central, and eastern New Mexico as...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow moves into southeast New Mexico Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm is moving through New Mexico this Thanksgiving. The heaviest of the snow will begin to fall tonight across southeast New Mexico where travel may become dangerous Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across all of southeast New Mexico and...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow could lead to dangerous travel across parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The chance for heavy snow and travel problems is increasing across southeast New Mexico where a winter storm will move in beginning Thanksgiving Day. There is still some uncertainty but plan now for the potential of dangerous travel in that part of the state through Saturday morning.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow and major travel impacts for Thanksgiving and Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet for most of the state, but snow has begun in the Raton area and southern Colorado. I-25 at Raton Pass is already snow-covered and slick, with ongoing snow expected today. This will make travel very difficult through Friday. Strong winds have also begun in the northeast highlands, which will lead to blowing, drifting snow and low visibility.
RATON, NM
KOAT 7

Winter storm to impact New Mexico

A winter storm is expected to impact parts of New Mexico on Friday. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning that was issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca Guadalupe, and Roosevelt County has been cancelled. Significant snow accumulations are no longer expected in these areas.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Thanksgiving storm to cause difficult travel east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is foggy in southeast New Mexico. Dense fog has been sitting throughout Carlsbad and Hobbs. Use caution on the roads. The rest of the state is mostly sunny and cold. Temperatures will warm up today with the help of breezy west winds. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny.
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

What to expect this winter in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A drier and warmer than average winter is once again likely for New Mexico this winter as we head into the third La Niña in a row. We are all too familiar with what La Niña means for winter in New Mexico, having dealt with it the last two years in a row. Now, we are on track to experience another La Niña this winter. There is currently a 75% chance of La Niña continuing into the winter.
COLORADO STATE
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Warmer weather ahead for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After bitterly cold air across the state last week, this week will be a lot more seasonable for New Mexico. Weak, westerly upper level winds return to the state today. Westerlies bring drier and calmer conditions through most of this week. Temperatures will be significantly...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Acoma Pueblo residents spend Thanksgiving without water

ACOMA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – As families celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday, some residents in the Acoma Pueblo did it without running water.  The Pueblo’s main water line failed in October and the local government still hasn’t been able to restore everyone’s water.  One Pueblo resident says that without water, schools have been closed and the elderly have […]
ACOMA PUEBLO, NM
KOAT 7

Tracking gas prices across New Mexico

Gas prices have been falling in New Mexico. As many hit the road to travel for Thanksgiving, here's a look at the price of gas in New Mexico. Below is an interactive map showing the average price of gas in each county in New Mexico. There are also some helpful tips on how to save money as gas prices continue to rise.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

