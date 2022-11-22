Read full article on original website
Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
Orlando FreeFall training, inspection documents ‘doctored’ after teen’s death, general manager says
ORLANDO, Fla. – After 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding Orlando FreeFall, a massive statewide investigation began. Early on in the investigation, reporters were provided one-page documents that showed training certifications for two employees who were working the night of Sampson’s death. News 6 is...
Orlando self-defense coach gives tips in aftermath of Colorado Springs shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. – Following the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay bar, investigators said several people took the shooter down. This effort is credited for saving multiple lives. Self-defense instructor Tyler Zollinger said that after a mass shooting, it’s common for people to ask themselves how the may...
5-year-old boy with autism found dead in pond near Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child search ended in tragedy Thanksgiving morning after the body of 5-year-old Aaron Peña was recovered from a pond near his Orange County home, according to deputies. Peña’s mother, Melissa Stanton, said the 5-year-old was non-verbal with autism and wandered away from...
Orlando man gets life sentence for 2018 murder of 83-year-old woman
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man received a life sentence for murdering a grandmother back in 2018, according to Orange County court records. Billy Desrosiers, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday more than four years after he shot and killed his 83-year-old neighbor, Ruby Steplight, court records show.
‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
Pulse shooting survivor flies to Colorado in support of Club Q victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – A survivor of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando is set to travel to Colorado Springs in support of the victims of the Club Q attack over the weekend. In Colorado, the suspect in Saturday’s deadly shooting at Club Q, an LGBT club, faced a...
Man walking near Ocoee residential neighborhood killed in hit-and-run crash, police say
OCOEE, Fla. – A pedestrian died Friday after a hit-and-run crash near the entrance of a residential community in Ocoee and police are still searching for the driver. Officers said the wreck occurred around 3:34 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near Forestbrooke, where the man was walking.
No place like Orlando International Airport for the holiday as thousands fly on Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. – For some travelers at Orlando International Airport, Thanksgiving day will be spent on a plane. Katherine Covel was on vacation in Orlando with friends and decided to fly back home to Las Vegas on Thanksgiving. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to...
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with 10-hour Wheel ride at ICON Park
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign at ICON Park on Saturday with its area commander riding the Wheel for 10 hours. The sounds of the season performed by the Salvation Army band put guests at ICON Park in a festive mood. The band also helped kick off the nonprofit’s Red Kettle campaign.
Driver rescued from burning SUV after crash topples power pole near Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A driver was rescued Thursday from a burning vehicle in Altamonte Springs after a crash knocked over a power pole, officials said. The crash happened just after noon on State Road 434 near Orange Avenue. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed...
Neighbors flip the switch on popular annual light show in Celebration
CELEBRATION, Fla. – As soon as the sun went down this Thanksgiving, the holiday lights lined Jeater Bend Drive in Celebration turned on. The creator of the neighborhood’s annual holiday light show for more than a decade says this will be the last year. Justin Pickle said 13...
Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
Passidomo points to housing, wildlife corridor as Florida Senate priorities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Armed with a large majority, Naples Republican Kathleen Passidomo outlined what she described as a voter-supported “conservative agenda” as she became Florida Senate president Tuesday. Passidomo, who was formally elected president during an organization session of the Legislature, stressed a need to expand parental...
Man dies after car crashes into pole in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tallahassee man died after crashing into a concrete pole on a Volusia County road early on Thanksgiving, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue. [TRENDING:...
Ask Trooper Steve: Can I leave my car running while pumping gas?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Thanksgiving, “Can I leave my car running while pumping gas?”. [TRENDING:...
Central Florida stays mainly gray, with a few downpours, on Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. – Where has all the sunshine gone?. Thanksgiving Day, like Wednesday, will feature another chance for a few breaks in the clouds, but for the bulk of the day, clouds will win the battle across Central Florida. [TRENDING: 5-year-old boy with autism found dead in body of...
Parking, rental cars in short supply at Orlando airport amid busy Thanksgiving season
ORLANDO, Fla. – Halfway through the Thanksgiving travel season, the Orlando International Airport is facing challenges with record-high passenger traffic, according to airport officials. On the day before Thanksgiving, the travel officials said that nearly all parking at the airport was full and rental car companies have been struggling...
Crash shut down northbound lanes on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused multiple lane closures on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Thanksgiving Day for about an hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website. The wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 205 on I-95 north in Cocoa, troopers said. [TRENDING: 5-year-old...
Robert Iger tweets out thanks to cast members as he retakes Disney reins
ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney CEO Robert Iger’s first tweet since taking the company over again gives thanks for fellow new Disney employees and cast members. “It was always a privilege to work with all of you, and it certainly is a privilege to do it again!” Iger tweeted Thursday.
