Orlando, FL

Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
5-year-old boy with autism found dead in pond near Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child search ended in tragedy Thanksgiving morning after the body of 5-year-old Aaron Peña was recovered from a pond near his Orange County home, according to deputies. Peña’s mother, Melissa Stanton, said the 5-year-old was non-verbal with autism and wandered away from...
Orlando man gets life sentence for 2018 murder of 83-year-old woman

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man received a life sentence for murdering a grandmother back in 2018, according to Orange County court records. Billy Desrosiers, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday more than four years after he shot and killed his 83-year-old neighbor, Ruby Steplight, court records show.
‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
Passidomo points to housing, wildlife corridor as Florida Senate priorities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Armed with a large majority, Naples Republican Kathleen Passidomo outlined what she described as a voter-supported “conservative agenda” as she became Florida Senate president Tuesday. Passidomo, who was formally elected president during an organization session of the Legislature, stressed a need to expand parental...
Ask Trooper Steve: Can I leave my car running while pumping gas?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Thanksgiving, “Can I leave my car running while pumping gas?”. [TRENDING:...
Parking, rental cars in short supply at Orlando airport amid busy Thanksgiving season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Halfway through the Thanksgiving travel season, the Orlando International Airport is facing challenges with record-high passenger traffic, according to airport officials. On the day before Thanksgiving, the travel officials said that nearly all parking at the airport was full and rental car companies have been struggling...
