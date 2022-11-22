Humanitarian Awards Presented At Annual Gala

Among the honorees at the Annual Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus Foundation Gala was, from left, Eric Carney, President and CEO, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus; Robert Sickel, Pine Belt Enterprises; Denice Gaffney, Vice President, MMCSC Development; Avinash Gupta, MD; Alan Krupnick, and Caitlin Olson, Regional Vice President of Development, MMC and MMCSC. (Photo courtesy RWJ Barnabas Health)

FARMINGDALE – It was an evening of mystique and recognition at the Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus (MMCSC) Foundation ‘Masquerade’ Annual Humanitarian Gala.

More than 200 attendees were present at the Eagle Oaks Country Club to honor three individuals who have supported the hospital and the surrounding community for decades.

The honorees include: Avinash Gupta, MD, Chief of Cardiology at MMCSC. Dr. Gupta and his wife Geeta have been practicing medicine in the Lakewood area since 1994 and have organized volunteers from the Monmouth and Ocean County Association of Physicians from India (MOCAAPI), in which he is a member, to assist in the COVID-19 battle both here and abroad in India.

Robert Sickel is the owner of Pine Belt Enterprises which has been a staple in the community for more than 80 years. Sickel serves as Chairman of the MMCSC Foundation Board and a trustee of the MMC/MMCSC Board of Trustees. One of many contributions from Rob and the Pine Belt family were hosts of the Flavors of the Jersey Shore event for multiple years, which benefit Cancer Services at MMCSC. Rob and Pine Belt were also contributors to the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams recreational complex, dedicated and designed to benefit special needs individuals of all ages and abilities.

Alan Krupnick, President of Sydney Krupnick Realty, an investment and brokerage firm in Lakewood, has followed in his mother, Charlotte’s footsteps. Charlotte was a founding member of the Foundation Board and Alan continued the Krupnick legacy of philanthropic work at the medical center and within the community. Krupnick also serves on the MMCSC Foundation Board of Trustees.

“We are so grateful for the support of all of the evening’s sponsors and Gala Committee members who supported us in creating a magical event to honor three humanitarians who give so much to their communities,” said Dr. Philip Passes, Chief Administrative Officer, MMC and MMCSC. “Dr. Avinash Gupta; Alan Krupnick and Robert Sickel, are tireless advocates for their communities and our hospital. Their constant generosity and commitment to the hospital enables us to provide outstanding care to our community.”