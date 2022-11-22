Cowboys Trevon Diggs 'Not Getting A Lot of Action' - And Here's Why

After catching a lot of foolish criticism in the offseason Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs continues to impress.

The pass rush of the Dallas Cowboys has been the story on defense. It will grab all the headlines, especially after the Cowboys dismantled the previously one-loss Minnesota Vikings Sunday on the road, 40-3.

But the play of the Cowboys secondary isn't getting talked about enough.

And more specifically, attention is due cornerback Trevon Diggs, the Pro Bowl standout out of Alabama is quietly having a "sophomore surge."

"He's not getting a lot of action," head coach Mike Carthy said Monday, "so I think that speaks volumes."

On Sunday, facing one of the NFL's most talented wide receivers in Justin Jefferson (who was coming off performance featuring 10 receptions, 193 yards, and one touchdown against the Buffalo Bills), Dallas held Jefferson to 33 yards on three receptions.

At the same time, those who gauge such things say that Diggs essentially allowed 15 yards on one reception when matched against Minnesota's top wideout.

Sunday continues an impressive stretch of games for the top cornerback in Dallas, as he's allowed 29 total yards in coverage versus the Packers and Vikings while giving up just 108 yards in his past five games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite the lack of action in coverage, Diggs is tied for eighth in interceptions with eight while ranking second in pass breakups with 13 as the top cornerback for the Cowboys.

And - as the 2021 NFL interception leader with 11 now controlling wideouts whether he gets picks or not - a top cornerback in the NFL.

