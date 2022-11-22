Read full article on original website
California looks to ban all gas and diesel truck fleets
A public hearing on the proposal proved contentious.
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the...
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, multiple sources close to Voepel confirmed Monday. Sources close to Voepel told KCRA 3, the assemblyman has not had a relationship with the alleged shooter,...
Atty General Bonta Shares Tips On How To Avoid Scams And Fraud Over The Holidays
California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday reminded residents how to avoid holiday scams and fraud while shopping this season. Scams, fraud and other consumer-related issues are at play over Black Friday and Cyber Monday as shoppers gear up for gift giving, the AG's office said. "Whether you are shopping...
Prosecutors: Man ran 2 drug labs that made fentanyl pills
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named...
