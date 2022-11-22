Julia Fox Said She Dated Kanye West So He Would Stop Harassing Kim Kardashian After A Viral TikTok Called Her Out For Dating A “Misogynist And Antisemite”

Kim Kardashian and North West had their TikTok followers laughing on Nov. 25 when they posted a funny new video. The doting mother was doing her oldest child’s hair when she suddenly pulled away and started telling her off. Although her voice couldn’t be heard, the song “Don’t Play With It” by Lola Brooke featuring Billy B played over the clip and it looked like she was lip syncing to it.

11 MINUTES AGO