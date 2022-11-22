Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Nintendo Switch Games Are on a Rare Sale For Black Friday—Get Mario, Sonic & More Games For Under $30
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been waiting for a sale on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem and more franchises, you’re in luck because the Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals are the best we’ve seen in recent years. But shop fast—because they’re selling out by the second. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be...
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog: the best offers on consoles, games and accessories
Everything Nintendo Switch for less. Welcome to our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog. This time of year you can find some excellent savings on Nintendo's ever-popular games consoles, and we'll be tracking them all, as well as accessories, games and bundles, right here. The Nintendo Switch is notorious...
Polygon
The hardest Tetris game ever is coming to Switch and PS4
A famously tough arcade version of Tetris is being ported to consoles for the first time since its release in 1998. Publisher Hamster Corporation will release Arika’s Tetris: The Grand Master for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1, as reported by Famitsu (via VGC), and confirmed on Twitter by Arika itself.
The Verge
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo’s fastest selling games of all time
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first new mainline entries into the Pokémon series since 2019, have become the fastest selling games in Nintendo’s history, the company has announced. The two games sold 10 million units between them globally in their first three days on sale, including both physical and downloadable versions. “This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days,” the company’s press release reads.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
Tetris Fans Can Finally Play The Series' Hardest Game On Console
Originally released in 1984, "Tetris" may be one of the most well known and recognizable games of all time. The classic puzzle game has been released and reimagined numerous times over the years, was briefly a major hit on Twitch, and a "Tetris" movie is even in the works at the moment. With all the success and fond memories associated with this title, it's no wonder that it continues to rank as one of the best games of all time. Now, old fans and younger gamers alike will have a chance to experience (or re-experience) the fun of fitting falling blocks into the right patterns with the console release of the hardest version of the game ever.
CNBC
Nintendo sets sales record with new Pokémon games on the Switch console
Nintendo said sales of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for the Nintendo Switch surpassed 10 million units in the first three days since their global launch on Nov. 18. Investors are backing Nintendo thanks to its recent blockbusters. The company's shares are up more than 11% this...
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Game Is for N64 Fans
A new Nintendo Switch game is for everyone yearning for that sweet N64 nostalgia. The Nintendo 64 may have not sold as well as some Nintendo systems like the Switch, the 3DS or the Wii, but like every Nintendo console -- except maybe the Wii U -- it has a special place in the heart of many, especially those who grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s. As you may know though, games from this era don't hold up that well, and that's because the industry was still learning how to make 3D games. However, despite this, many yearn for the 3D games of this era, particularly 3D platformers, a genre that is now a shadow of what it was during the N64 days.
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold reveals another 2 underwhelming games for November
Microsoft on Friday morning announced the two titles that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers get access to in November: Praetorians — HD Remaster and Dead End Job. Both are video games. Dead End Job launched for Xbox One in December 2019, and was an Apple Arcade...
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Hyperkin Is Bringing Back The Xbox 360 Controller, But There's A Catch
Hyperkin is back to its hobby of exhuming beloved gaming controllers of the past. Well, "beloved" is probably a little bit strong of a word for the Duke, the reimagining of the original Xbox controller with its awkwardly placed black and white buttons. But the Xbox 360 controller fared a lot better among the Microsoft faithful, bringing with it a much more sensible placement and shape for its shoulder bumpers, plus triggers with more grip and travel, among other ergonomic improvements. Even the US military adopted the controllers for some of its most sensitive tasks.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
Gizmodo
You Can Run Mac OS on the Nintendo Wii and Turn it Into the Ultimate Gaming and Productivity Machine
With over 100 million units sold since its debut in 2006, there’s no denying the popularity of the Wii, but two Nintendo consoles later, people are still finding clever ways to expand the capabilities of the console. This hack focuses more on productivity than gaming, however, by turning the Wii into a Mac.
PlayStation Store Black Friday deals see PS5 games crash to just $4
Black Friday deals have arrived at the PlayStation Store — and several of the best PS5 games just crashed to new lowest prices ever.
Polygon
Kid Icarus: Uprising port ‘sure would be nice to play’ on console, creator says
Smash Bros. and Kirby creator Masahiro Sakurai appears to be hinting that another of his games, 2012’s Kid Icarus: Uprising for Nintendo 3DS, is due for a modern-day port for home consoles. The latest episode of Sakurai’s YouTube series is largely about Kid Icarus: Uprising, and that game’s risk-reward...
