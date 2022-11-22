Give Blood, Receive Gift Card

Holiday fun can push blood donation to the bottom of the to-do list. Winter weather and seasonal illness can also impact the blood supply. We need donors to shake up their holiday plans and make giving blood a priority this season to ensure we can meet the needs of patients all winter long.

[FOR DRIVES NOV. 28-DEC. 15] Give a gift, get a gift! All who come to give Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to our partners at Amazon. Terms apply, see rcblood.org/together.

[FOR DRIVES DEC. 16-JAN. 2] To show our thanks, all who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Below are the six blood drives open to the public in Pickaway County during the month of December.

• UMC Williamsport Community– Crown Hill Golf Course, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday Dec. 1.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport

• South Bloomfield Community – South Bloomfield Municipal Building Shelter House between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: SBC

• Pickaway County District Library – Koch Meeting Room between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary

• Westfall High School – Auditorium between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: WestfallHS

Trinity Lutheran Church – Noecher Hall between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC

AMVETS Post 2256 – Circleville between between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256