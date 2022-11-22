ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Dueling Pianos Event Keys Off Jan. 28

By Photo Courtesy of Erika Konowalow/Sunrise Rotary
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asUNp_0jJpRs9J00

Circleville Sunrise Rotary members Allen Roberts and Jenny Rainey-Agresti shared details of the Dueling Pianos event the club will host Jan. 28 at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center. Kingston National Bank, Pickaway County Banking Center and the Savings Bank are signature sponsors for the fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will go toward the club’s donation to Inspiration Station, the children’s museum that is being built by the Pickaway County Community Foundation. Go to https://www.facebook.com/CvilleSunRotary for ticket information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
263
Followers
560
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy