Dueling Pianos Event Keys Off Jan. 28

Circleville Sunrise Rotary members Allen Roberts and Jenny Rainey-Agresti shared details of the Dueling Pianos event the club will host Jan. 28 at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center. Kingston National Bank, Pickaway County Banking Center and the Savings Bank are signature sponsors for the fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will go toward the club’s donation to Inspiration Station, the children’s museum that is being built by the Pickaway County Community Foundation. Go to https://www.facebook.com/CvilleSunRotary for ticket information.